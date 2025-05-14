How NFL Fans Reacted to Chiefs-Broncos on Xmas Game Announcement
Mark your calendars, the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Denver Broncos for Christmas in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL campaign. Not only is this a divisional matchup with loads of possible implications, but also the second time that the Chiefs will be playing when Santa Claus is coming to town.
The game on Christmas last year that featured the Chiefs was held against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the game now being contested against AFC West divisional rivals, it could raise the stakes depending on where each franchise sits in the standings at that time.
Some fans love the idea of a game being played on Christmas. It allows them the chance to create new family traditions revolving around their favorite NFL franchise. But, some on the other hand feel very different, viewing the entirity of a Christmas game in a bad light, not just who is playing this season.
Let's take a look at how some members of the NFL world felt about the announcement made on Monday.
While this is not a new tradition that the National Football League has, given that 32 games have been played on Christmas Day in the past, it makes sense as to why some are against the idea.
However, the NFL does its business through two main points: entertainment, and marketability.
Knowing that families are together on a day like Christmas is the perfect day to send out two or more franchises to do battle. It provides families something to watch together, or even put on in the background. Not every family watches holiday movies to conclude their nights.
And marketability. The NFL knows it can make a pretty penny by partnering with mainstream platforms to sponsor the game as well as get ads to fill commercials. It also gives the players a chance to get more recognized, regardless of whether the Chiefs and Broncos are two of the more well-known franchises the NFL has to offer.
The Chiefs and Broncos both made the NFL Playoffs last season, so who knows how important this game will be for both franchises when it eventually comes.
