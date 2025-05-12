Analysts Sounds Off On Chiefs' Offseason Heading into 2025 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs did not end the season like they wanted to last year. The Chiefs did not reach their goal of winning another Super Bowl. The Chiefs fell a game short of winning it all again. The Chiefs got to the big game last season with a lot of concerns and flaws. But they did not address it during the season in 2024. A lot was going unnoticed because of the winning they were doing.
The Chiefs' biggest problem last season was their offensive line. The offensive line was up and down the whole season in 2024. The Chiefs seem to have moving pieces all season, and they could not get the left tackle position right once again. And that came to bite them in the biggest game of the season last year.
But this offseason, the Chiefs made a lot of changes and moves to get their team better and replace the players that went elsewhere in free agency. The Chiefs will try what they have done well the last few seasons, and that is getting the new players playing good football heading into the new season.
But do the analysts still have the Chiefs as favorites in the AFC?
"Try to stop [Patrick Mahomes]," said NFL analyst Matt Hasselbeck on NFL Live. "And I think that is really not what you needed to do. I think a lot of people stopped Mahomes last year, and it was the defense that played great. But I just do not think what we are going to see out of Kansas City going forward is Mahomes and that offense struggling in future years the way they did this past year."
"Look, he is going to go down as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. His head coach and play caller is one of the best all time already. So I think that, you know, you play the long game of okay, how do you dethrone Kansas City, you know, in the AFC, I think it always is going to come down to stopping Patrick Mahomes."
"Scoring points will be important and all of that stuff. But trying to go toe to toe with them is a bad plan in the future."
