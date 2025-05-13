Chiefs in Plenty of Anticipated Games for Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are a team built for prime time TV. They have arguably the face of the league in Patrick Mahomes, and despite losing the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, it doesn't change the fact that they made it to the big game three years in a row.
They have such a big market, and it's why they're one of the teams most likely to play internationally next season. 2025 will be a divisive year for the Chiefs as the world will see just how this franchise responds when things don't go their way.
They know what it's like to lose a Super Bowl before, but I'd argue this loss against the Eagles stings more than their loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They got dominated and should look at next year as a year where they enact revenge for that across the NFL.
Greg Auman is an NFL reporter, and he published an article where he ranks the ten biggest games of next season. It's no surprise that the Chiefs made the list, but surprisingly, they made it three times, making them one of the most anticipated teams for next season.
"We could have more Kansas City games on this list, but Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson is a pair of two-time MVPs going head-to-head, so we'll choose that over Mahomes vs. Jayden Daniels, which could also be an amazing game.
"Jackson is 1-5 all-time against the Chiefs, including a playoff loss in Baltimore after the 2023 season, and Kansas City's defense has held the Ravens QB to six passing touchdowns in those six games. The seeding in the AFC playoffs will come down to how well the Chiefs can handle a ridiculously tough home schedule and games like this".
The Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs have gone up against each other plenty of times, and every time it seems to work out in favor of the Chiefs. These are two of the biggest competitors in the AFC, and the biggest question for the Chiefs is if the Ravens have done enough in the off-season to catch up with them.
The Ravens are always successful in the regular season, but can never seem to get over their inconsistencies in the playoffs. After the Chiefs suffered an embarrassing loss in the Super Bowl, perhaps they view next year as their biggest chance to reign supreme over the AFC.
"Kansas City started last season 15-1, with the lone loss at Buffalo when Josh Allen rumbled for a 26-yard touchdown to build on a two-point lead in the closing minute. These two teams met again at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game, with the Chiefs escaping 32-29 on a late Harrison Butker field goal.
"If this game comes early in the 2025 season, it would give the Bills a chance to establish that the AFC conference is wide open. Buffalo has lost in the playoffs to the Chiefs in four of the past five seasons".
Perhaps the biggest rivalry in the NFL at the moment, every time these two juggernauts meet, it's must-see TV. The Buffalo Bills have the Chiefs' number in the regular season, but the Chiefs may head into the regular season differently and not want to show any more weakness.
"It's a rematch of not only Super Bowl 59 (won by the Eagles) but also Super Bowl 57 (won by the Chiefs). And it's the fifth year in a row that the two teams will face each other, which is rare for teams in opposite conferences and requires Super Bowls being involved"
"The series was split over the past four years — each team won a Super Bowl, and each team won on the road in the regular season. So this is Game 5, though in theory it could set up yet another Super Bowl rematch, which would be the first to feature the same two teams for the third time in a span of four years".
The biggest game of next season is the Super Bowl rematch, and it'll decide whose dynasty will continue and whose will not. The Chiefs have to view this game as a must-win if they want to establish that they're still the team to beat in the NFL.
