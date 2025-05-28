Former Chiefs WR Bashes AFC West Rivals' Recent Roster Move
The National Football League offseason continues on, as we approach less than 100 days before football is back. The Kansas City Chiefs have had their fair share of roster subtractions and additions this offseason, similar to the three rival franchises looking to win the AFC West division in 2025.
The Chiefs have had a successful offseason filled with extensions of key players, exercising fifth-year options, and addressing the offensive line, as that was one of the biggest areas last season in need of improvement. But the Chiefs' days of capturing the AFC West so easily might have come to an end.
Between the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders, the AFC West competition has increased going into the new season. A recent Raiders extension of punter AJ Cole, however, has caught the attention of former Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter.
As announced by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Raiders and Cole reached an agreement on a four-year, $15.8M extension with $11M guaranteed, making him the highest-paid punter in the NFL. Cole is a two-time First-Team All-Pro and is now under contract for the next 5 seasons at just under $20 million.
Dieter saw the announcement, and regardless of not playing for the Chiefs since the 2020 campaign, once a Chief, always a Chief. Taking to X, the former Chiefs wide receiver seemed to believe the move was comical.
"When you expect to punt a lot, you pay for a good punter," Dieter wrote.
The Raiders last season brought in the rear for the division with a record of 4-13. However, they, too, have made meaningful additions to the roster in hopes of becoming more competitive moving forward.
The Chiefs, on the other hand, look to continue their success going into 2025. While the Raiders are one of the most historic rivals for the Chiefs franchise, the Cole extension doesn't move the needle for Las Vegas being able to dethrone Kansas City's AFC West division reign.
The Chiefs and Raiders are set to meet twice this season, the first coming in Week 7 and the second coming in Week 18. So, Kansas City will be looking to get Cole on the field to punt the ball away to continue their AFC West dominance.
