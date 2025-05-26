Former Chiefs WR Sounds Off on Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most discussed players in the National Football League. Even when he's away from the field, focusing on getting ready for another season, Mahomes is a hot topic across all social media platforms.
And deservingly so. He is the face of the NFL, the best and most consistent quarterback the league has seen in several years, and continues to back it up each season. Going into the new year, he will have several young wide receivers to run the offense through, which should only excite the Chiefs Kingdom.
While the newest wide receiving rookie in Jalen Royals will begin to learn how special Mahomes is firsthand, one former Chiefs wide receiver in Kadarius Toney, still remembers the first time he knew Mahomes was special. In a recent episode of New Rory & Mal, Toney sounded off on Mahomes' excellence.
"The moment I realized that, like one practice, the man threw some like a jump (pass). It was a crazy pass, I don't know what kind of pass he threw. Man, I wish I had recorded it on film. The man threw a crazy pass. I'm like, yeah, he's different," Toney said. "I ain't never seen nobody doing like, they're not even playing an overall video, and it was on the money.
The former Chiefs receiver spent two seasons in Kansas City with Mahomes as his quarterback. In his tenure with the franchise, Toney competed in 20 regular-season games and hauled in 340 receiving yards, while also scoring the only three touchdowns of his career.
Mahomes and Toney had the chemistry that Toney couldn't find with other quarterbacks throughout his career.
"Our chemistry started when I first got there, because when I first got there, we're talking a lot of just spending more time, like, we just run around, let's do this, or whatever, it was kind of easy for me to catch on, to get involved early, the coaches kind of made it an emphasis, like, oh yeah, we got to make sure y'all put y'all time to make sure everything kind of on point, because we need you right now."
