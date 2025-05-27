Former Chiefs WR Makes Plea to Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs may possess the best quarterback in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes, but the community of Kansas City has Mahomes' name written all over it. Since his arrival, his involvement in the community has increased significantly, both in the world of football and outside.
Back in July of 2020, Mahomes became the youngest sports owner in franchise history, as he was announced as a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals. The Royals and Chiefs play right next to each other, with Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead sitting less than 1,000 feet from each other.
Mahomes' dad pitched in the MLB for 11 seasons, allowing his son to experience the game of baseball with him in the clubhouses he was a part of. Now that Mahomes is a premier superstar for the NFL, many forget him as a member of the Royals Ownership Group.
However, one former Chiefs wide receiver in Gehrig Dieter, made a plea with his former quarterback on X following the success of several players on the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals' AAA affiliate.
"Royals have some real bats in AAA. They gotta bring up these guys before the All Star break. @PatrickMahomes aren’t you an owner?! Make a move," the former Chief wrote on X following a highlight of Jac Caglianone hitting a 459-foot home run.
Obviously, Mahomes' involvement with the Royals franchise doesn't allow him individually to make a roster move, but it does make for a fun call back between former teammates. Dieter played two seasons with the Chiefs, one in 2018 and the other in 2020.
The Royals currently sit in fourth place in the American League Central division with an overall record of 29-26 following their 7-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.
Dieter's impact on the Chiefs franchise was minimal, having played in eight regular-season games in his two seasons with Kansas City and collecting 32 receiving yards in two receptions. While his time with the Chiefs was short-lived, Mahomes and Dieter have remained friends, even attending the Royals-New York Yankees game this past Oct.
Mahomes' attention has shifted towards preparing for the 2025 NFL campaign as he and the rest of the roster look to cash in on similar success and claim the AFC West division for the 10th consecutive season.
As always, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.