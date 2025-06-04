Former Chiefs Player Loves Franchises' Recent Draft Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs utilized each of their draft selections to add several new players on both sides of the football. Whether it be first-rounder Josh Simmons or the Chiefs' last pick in Brashard Smith, the newest draft class looks to be among the best from the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, a ton of buzz has circled around the Chiefs' third-round draft pick out of Louisville, Ashton Gillotte. Gillotte already had a tie with the Chiefs' franchise with veteran defensive end George Karlaftis, but his skills are what make him one of the more exciting Kansas City draft picks to watch this season.
Gillotte has been putting in the work thus far at OTAs, as he looks to make a strong first impression on all of the coaches, especially defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. While Gillotte is likely to come off the bench for the Chiefs to start his career, the upside that he possesses could elevate him into a crucial piece of the Chiefs' defense.
The defensive end has made a strong impression on former Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter. While Dieter's Kansas City stint didn't last very long, he still shows support for the franchise he won a Super Bowl championship. Taking to X after seeing the explosiveness from Gillotte at OTAs, Dieter couldn't hide his excitement with the young rookie.
"This guy is going to be a DAWGGG," Dieter wrote on X.
Gillotte may have already learned a ton from Karlaftis while he was in college, but seeing how explosive Gillotte is already at OTAs must mean that the two have already gone over what the 2025 draftee can improve on. With veterans leading the defensive end room, it's encouraging to see a younger player like Gillotte showcasing success early.
According to PFF, in 2025, the Louisville product collected an overall grade of 87.8. While his quarterback sack total was the lowest it had been in his collegiate career, other areas of Gillotte's game shone.
In 12 games, Gillotte collected 632 defensive snaps, 363 of them being pass rush snaps. He also collected 41 hurries and 11 hits. All in all, thus far, both on his draft profile and what he's shown at OTAs, the Chiefs made a solid addition in Gillotte.
