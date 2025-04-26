BREAKING: How Sports Illustrated Grades Chiefs' Ashton Gillotte Selection
The Kansas City Chiefs cashed in their first third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ashton Gillotte out of Louisville. Fitting his projection, Gillotte has a ton of upside that the Chiefs and especially defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will look to bring out of him.
Spending all four of his collegiate seasons with the Cardinals, Gillotte continued to show growth, which ultimately led him to getting picked up by the team to beat in the AFC. The Chiefs do also hold a late third-round pick that the also look to ace.
Through four seasons in Louisville, the newest Chiefs defender collected 131 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, 41 tackles for loss, and a whopping 26.5 quarterback sacks, all in 51 games played. According to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, the Chiefs' selection of Gillotte earns an A-.
"At 6' 3" and 264 pounds, Gillotte has ideal size to play as a 4-3 defensive end. Playing 52 games across four years with the Cardinals, Gillotte amassed 26.5 sacks including a conference-best 11 in 2023. Earning first- and second-team All-ACC honors over the past two campaigns, Gillotte is a long-time producer who has played with smarts but lacks elite athleticism," Verderame wrote.
"Scouting report: Gillotte is a productive power rusher with strong hands and leg drive. Gillotte doesn’t win much with speed, though he can bend and get around the corner when his club knocks tackles off balance. He lacks a counter when his bull rush stalls, and he can be driven out of rushing lanes by strong tackles. Gillotte has 31⅞-inch arms, a disadvantage, but his power will translate to the next level where he figures to spend time as a 4-3 defensive end. —DF
Needed to add another fierce player on the defensive line. Gillotte should be competitive when the NFL Training Camp finally comes around. Looking to build off his final season in college and carry that into the National Football League, the Chiefs have a moldable player for the foreseeable future.
The likes of George Karlaftis and Mike Danna, just to name a few, will be able to pass on all their wisdom to the newest defensive end in Kansas City.
