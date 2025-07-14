Former NFL QB Tony Romo Sends Message to Chiefs Kingdom
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for training camp. It is going to be an important one for the Chiefs. With a lot of new faces on their team heading into next season, it is going to be important to make sure that the team builds the chemistry that is needed for them to feel like they can be successful on whatever side of the ball they play on.
Something that has been missing from the Andy Reid offense is the long ball. The Chiefs' offense has not been able to throw the deep ball successfully over the last few seasons. Those plays have been big for Coach Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in their career together. That used to be the bread and butter for the offense, but we have not seen it run well.
Next season, the Chiefs will look to change that. When the offense is at its best and the team is looking unstoppable, the team's offense is the best unit on the field, and they can score points fast. Over the last few seasons, the Chiefs' offense has been predictable for teams to pick on. Most of the time, it was the Chiefs dropping back and looking for the long ball.
But it was one former quarterback who had a special message for the Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom about the team heading into next season.
Former quarterback and now broadcaster, Tony Romo, was asked about the Chiefs, and this is what he had to say.
“They’ve been saying that for years. They said that about Brady and the Patriots and Belichick. It’s the same thing. You got Andy Reid, you got Mahomes, you got [Travis] Kelce. You guys are going to be fine,” said Tony Romo about the Chiefs dynasty being over.
And next season, Mahomes wants to have the offense rolling, and he wants to come out of the gate firing on all cylinders. And the Chiefs have a chance to make a statement in their first part of their season.
The Chiefs have a lot of hard matchups that will show what they are made of, but those games to start next season can send a message to the rest of the league that the Chiefs are still here to win Super Bowls.
