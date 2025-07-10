Patrick Mahomes Discusses Chiefs' Tough Schedule to Start the Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of revenge on their mind heading into next season. Not only are they coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that ended their chance to make history last season, but a lot of people have been talking badly about the Chiefs all of this offseason. The noise coming from the outside for the Chiefs has been loud and clear. And the Chiefs are hearing it.
One player who has been criticized for his performance last season is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes did not have his best year, but he still led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl last season. But that was still seen as a failure because Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs are playing to win it all and not anything else. And last season, it did not happen for them.
And next season, Mahomes wants to have the offense rolling, and he wants to come out of the gate firing on all cylinders. And the Chiefs have a chance to make a statement in their first part of their season. The Chiefs have a lot of hard matchups that will show what they are made of, but those games to start next season can send a message to the rest of the league that the Chiefs are still here to win Super Bowls.
The Chiefs' first five games are against the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Three of these games are against playoff teams from last season. And the biggest one is that Super Bowl LIX rematch in Week 2 that every NFL fan will have their eyes on.
"The start of our season really is a lot of great football teams," said Patrick Mahomes on Up and Adams. "Whenever you win a lot of games, you play a lot of great football teams. So go to Brazil to play against the Chargers, who are going to be hungry to beat us."
"Then we continue playing the Eagles in Week 2. Super Bowl rematch, they got after us this Super Bowl, and so it will be a great challenge for us to see where we are at. So, it is early in the season, but well will get to go out there and play against the best."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.