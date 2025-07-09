Patrick Mahomes Discusses the Chiefs' Key to Success in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back from their disappointing end last year. The Chiefs know they have to fix something to get back to the big game next season and have a different result. The team will have extra motivation next season because of all the talks that have been happening all offseason long about the Chiefs taking a major step back next season.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to have a better season in 2025 than he did last season. Mahomes had an okay season in 2024, but it was not up to his standard. He was a major factor in the Chiefs getting to the big game last season, but it was just too much to overcome in that game against a good defense.
Mahomes did not have the same success we are used to seeing him have with the offense since he took over as the starter in Kansas City. But will Mahomes get back to form in 2025, or will it be a back-to-back season with Mahomes taking a step back and not looking like his MVP form?
Even with having a bad season in 2024, Mahomes will enter the 2025 season as the best quarterback in the National Football League. There is no doubt that what we see from him when he takes the football field is nothing more than spectacular. Some of the things he has done throughout his career, he has never seen from other quarterbacks before.
But there is one thing Mahomes will key in on next season to have a better year, not only for himself but for the rest of his teammates to be successful.
"I think it is us just having fun again," said Patrick Mahomes on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams. "It has always been fun playing on the Kansas City Chiefs, and that is what makes it special, and I feel like last year, I do not want to say there was pressure, but guys wanted to go out there and win every single week. Not for the fun of the game but just because they are supposed to."
"Let us go out there and have fun, and the wins will come if we play the way that we know we can play. We have the talent, we have the coaches, we work harder than anybody in the NFL."
