How Former NFL GM Feels About Chiefs' Winning Window
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a consistent piece in the NFL Playoffs since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the reins in 2018. Since then, the Chiefs have been to the AFC Championship seven straight times and have won three Super Bowl championships.
With last season seeing the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Chiefs in dominant fashion, fans have begun to speculate whether or not the dynasty run for Kansas City is coming to a close or not. While the Chiefs didn't win the Super Bowl three times in a row, they continuously prove they are the team to beat to get there.
With age becoming a factor as well, as legendary tight end Travis Kelce is predicted to hang up the cleats after this season, the Chiefs, who were a part of the championship-winning ways, are slowly starting to drift off, whether that be retirement or free agency.
With big names such as Justin Reid and Tershawn Wharton leaving this offseason, the speculation surrounding the Chiefs' winning window has come into question. So much so that former general manager of the Tennessee Titans, Ran Carthon, believes the window is slowly starting to close shut.
"I think this window for the Chiefs is closing," Carthon said on NFL on CBS. "You have some key components on this team; Chris Jones is getting older and still nursing the knee injury, you have Travis Kelce entering the final year of his deal, and he is making more money off the field than he is on the field."
"I think that window is closing. Now again, you look at them reimagining their offense, and you still have Rashee Rice, you have Xavier Worthy, you sign Hollywood Brown. You have these explosive weapons, but I do think the window for the Chiefs is closing."
Until the Chiefs don't make the AFC Championship game, it still seems that they are the powerhouse that teams need to figure out how to take down. Whether that happens this year remains to be seen, but if Kansas City can get off to a hot start and dominate their divisional opponents, fully expect that window to stay open until they don't.
