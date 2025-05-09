The Chiefs' Toughest Game of the 2025 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs finished last regular season with a record of 15-2, going undefeated in one-score games. While Kansas City expects to be successful, replicating their stellar 15-2 regular season seems unlikely, the Chiefs have a handful of some of the league's best games of the season.
Kansas City has matchups against the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys. However, its most difficult matchup is likely against another team with which it is very familiar.
Pro Football Network released its list of each team's most difficult matchup of the season. PFN listed the Chiefs' road game against the Buffalo Bills as their most challenging game. Considering how close both games between the two teams were last season, that is a good assessment.
Few teams have had more success against the Chiefs over the past few seasons than the Bills.
In last season's road matchup against the Bills, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had one of his worst games. He completed 23 of his 33 passes for 181 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the Chiefs' double-digit loss with a 59.6 quarterback rating.
"The Bills don’t fear the Chiefs; they’ve just been unable to overcome them under the brightest of lights. In total, Buffalo is 4-3 in their past seven against Kansas City, making a trip to Upstate New York the most difficult game facing the dominators of the AFC this regular season," PFN said.
"While I’d argue that their games with the Chargers will prove to be more critical (could the Bolts win the division this season?) the fact that the Chiefs are 58-12 against the rest of the NFL (82.9% win rate) during that 3-4 mark against the Bills makes this the single game I think their fans would like to most get."
Although the Chiefs would get the last laugh by beating the Bills in the playoffs, their road matchup with what should be an improved Bills team this season will undoubtedly be one of their toughest games. Buffalo is a difficult place to play for any team, even the Chiefs.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.