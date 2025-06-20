Chiefs' Andy Reid Has Positive Outlook Regarding Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory minicamp has officially concluded, and the franchise now has its sights on the training camp. The Chiefs' training camp begins on July 21, which means that football is right around the corner. And with that, players need to be close to, if not already in, shape for the season.
Tight end Travis Kelce's weight has been a topic throughout the media this offseason. Last year was one of Kelce's worst statistically, in part due to the weight obtained. As reported earlier this offseason, Kelce has lost weight, but it wasn't the 25 pounds that have been circulating the media.
"I'm down some weight from the end of the season last year. This year, I got some time to really focus on some form of running. Certainly feeling good, and it'll pay off," Kelce said to the media on Wednesday.
Regardless of how much weight has been shed, Kelce looks to be much slimmer. In what could be the last hoorah for the future Hall of Famer, dropping the weight was important if he wants to have another good season before he decides it's time to hang up the cleats.
Not only is Kelce feeling good about the weight he's lost, but so is head coach Andy Reid. When Coach Reid spoke to the media to conclude mandatory minicamp on Thursday, he revealed he has no concerns with Kelce's weight going into the new season, which is good news for Chiefs Kingdom.
"He normally comes in in pretty good shape. So it's not like he hasn't been. You don't survive as long as he has, played at the level he has, if you're not in good shape," Coach Reid said. "He's one of those guys; he can fluctuate with his weight. And he's played very successfully at a higher weight and successful at a lower weight. So right now, he's a little bit lower than what he was last year."
Kelce shouldn't see any less of a workload to begin the season, as Coach Reid also told the media on Thursday, but will be kept on close watch. With his age working against him, 2025 will tell us a lot about the future of Kelce in Kansas City.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Also, click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.