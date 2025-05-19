Former Texas Longhorn and Veteran RB Released by Chiefs
Numerous roster moves were made on last week by the Kansas City Chiefs, including the release of veteran running back and former Texas Longhorn Keaontay Ingram.
He was waived with an injury designation, but still heads into the free agent market with plenty of NFL experience. A part of the Super Bowl LVIII winning squad, Ingram will now look to find new threads before the start of the 2025 NFL season.
Following three successful years with Texas and one with USC, Ingram was welcomed into the league after being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the 6th round (202nd overall) in the 2022 Draft. Ingram appeared in 12 games as a rookie, where he recorded 60 rushing yards on 27 carries. He also brought in four catches for 21 yards through the air.
After leaving Arizona, Ingram was picked up by the Chiefs, where he saw the field for one game last season. In Kansas City's Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he played five snaps on special teams and notched one tackle. Although his playing time was brief, the Texas native got to play alongside former Texas receiver Xavier Worthy.
Even though Ingram hasn't found consistency in the league, he was an extremely productive back during his collegiate career. Ingram appeared in a total of 32 games across his three years at Texas and rushed for 1,811 yards. Through those matches, Ingram found the end zone 11 times, proving to be an impactful part of the offense.
Ingram had his best season yet when he decided to transfer to USC. He only played a year as a Trojan, but finished the year with a career-high 911 yards on 156 carries, along with 5 scores. It improved his draft stock tremendously and he got to see his dreams come true.
While he's not fully healthy yet, Ingram brings years of experience to any team willing to take a chance on him. Ingram still has a lot of time to find a new home and prove that he's worth a roster spot, that he can still be an impactful NFL player.
