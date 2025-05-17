Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes May Have a New Weapon
The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have reloaded their roster on the offensive side of the ball. Louis Riddick of ESPN's NFL Live believes Smith could be one of the missing pieces for the Chiefs this upcoming season.
"Keep an eye on Brashard Smith from SMU, who they drafted in the seventh [round]. He is an Alvin Kamara clone, with like 4.3 speed. They have got a lot of things going on right in Kansas City. They may have addressed their issues as good as anybody," Riddick said.
According to Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team, Smith is an unpolished running back with a ton of upside. The Chiefs will need to develop him further, but considering who he has throwing him the ball, that should not be an issue.
"Smith is understandably raw as a running back prospect, thanks to spending the majority of his college career playing wide receiver. But the instincts with the ball in his hands are a good bet to place on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Smith is a speedy talent with the kind of juice that powerful offensive lines could make life easier for if they can pop open point-of-attack gaps as designed in a gap scheme," Crabbs said.
"Given Smith’s new exposure to working out of the backfield and processing front-seven leverage and gap development, putting him in a gap scheme may align best with taking some of the margin of error out of his runs."
Crabbs noted that while Smith is undoubtedly talented, he still has room for improvement, as does every player entering the National Football League. This is especially true for every player drafted in the draft's final round, including Smith. The Chiefs' coaching staff will have their work cut out.
"Smith can be late to commit to gaps and, at other times, second-guess, hitting an available alley, which creates added time in the backfield that is unadvisable for playing at the NFL level. Smith isn’t a big bruiser of a back and is built more like a wide receiver in general — so getting him through creases and into the second level should be a focus," Crabbs said.
"Smith is light on his feet and can quickly gear up or bounce off track when he’s confident with his trajectory. He offers plenty of speed to capture the edge, and as he masters his cadence, he’ll have more ability to create steep cuts and take advantage of overplay from opposing fronts."
