How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. LV Raiders: NFL Week 8 TV, Odds, Preview
For the second time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to take the field against one of their bitter division rivals. On Sunday, it's the Las Vegas Raiders who will play host to the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
It's been a trying season for Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas crew, who have a 2-5 record that currently ranks as the worst in the AFC West. Riding a three-game losing streak, the Raiders have yet to find their quarterback of the future and haven't made the jump they anticipated coming into the year. Instead, they're taking a step back.
Kansas City, on the other hand, is 6-0 entering Week 8 and actually hasn't lost a game – in the regular season or playoffs – since the Raiders pulled off a Christmas Day upset late last year. That outing served as a turning point for their season. On Sunday, both sides will be looking to come out with a victory before they meet again in Week 13.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Raiders this weekend.
Game: Chiefs at Raiders
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Date and Time: Sunday, October 27 at 3:25 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS or KCTV local
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -10 (as of Wednesday)
This week's television broadcast team is highlighted by Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (color) in the commentary booth. Melanie Collins will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 8's matchup, and Adrian Hill's crew will officiate it.
For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Kansas City Chiefs On SI and follow us on X @ChiefsOnSI for additional coverage, commentary and more.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.