Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 16 vs. Houston Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs continue their 11-day gauntlet on Saturday, this time with a matchup against the Houston Texans. In a meeting between two AFC playoff clubs, Andy Reid's team has multiple players who can rise up the leaderboards with good performances. Additionally, the franchise itself has a chance to check off an impressive box in front of the home crowd this weekend.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in Week 16.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 16 game notes.
Chiefs set to match their highest single-season win mark?
It's hard to believe that after all the adversity they've faced this season, Kansas City finds itself boasting the NFL's best record at 13-1. With a win over Houston, the reigning Super Bowl champions can match their highest win total (14) in a single season since their initial campaign in 1960. It's no coincidence that doing so would put 2024 alongside the 2020 and 2022 seasons, which both had Reid at the helm and Patrick Mahomes under center. With multiple weeks left in the regular season, could we see the first 15-win Chiefs team in franchise history? Perhaps, but it starts with taking care of business on Saturday.
New week, same eyes on Travis Kelce
Is Week 16's game finally the one that sees Travis Kelce pass Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving touchdowns in Chiefs history? The future Hall of Fame pass catcher is running out of time to do it this regular season, having last reached the end zone in Week 10. Elsewhere, Kelce can pass Antonio Gates for the second-most catches of 25-plus yards by a tight end with two of them on Saturday. That's asking a lot of a 35-year-old tight end, but there's plenty on the table for Kelce to chase down the stretch of the regular season. That first record may turn out to be his most impressive accomplishment to date when he marks it off.
Patrick Mahomes to pass Dan Marino in Week 16?
Although Patrick Mahomes has just 22 passing touchdowns on the year and is pacing to potentially match his career-low mark, he's improved over the last couple of months. After tossing six touchdowns and eight interceptions before the team acquired wideout DeAndre Hopkins, he's at 16 scores to just three picks in eight games since then. Should Mahomes throw just one touchdown against the Texans, he'll pass Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the second-most such plays in a player's first eight seasons. Considering Mahomes sat for almost all of his rookie campaign, that's quite the feat.
A sneaky Trent McDuffie stat to monitor against the Texans
After logging three sacks a season ago, cornerback Trent McDuffie has just a half-sack in 14 games this year. Naturally, a large reason why is his move to more of a boundary role in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. With Chamarri Conner set to miss Week 16's game, however, Spagnuolo mentioned McDuffie as a possible candidate to fill in as a nickel option. In that event, the chances of the All-Pro getting more opportunities to blitz are higher. McDuffie enters Saturday two sacks shy of tying the franchise record for a cornerback. For someone who's just now finishing up his third season, it's mind-boggling.