Patrick Mahomes Credits Chiefs Organization for 30,000 Passing Yards Achievement
Amid perhaps the worst statistical start to a season in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn't been putting up eye-popping numbers. In the club's Week 8 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, however, he got right back to making NFL history with his play.
With his 16-yard pass to new wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Mahomes became the fastest player to reach 30,000 passing yards in his career. The two-time NFL MVP passed Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford, who took 109 games to get there. Mahomes needed just 103.
At the time, Mahomes didn't know he'd reached that mark. Following Sunday's big win over Las Vegas, he let the moment sink in and tipped his cap to Kansas City for helping him set the record.
"I didn't even know about that until after the game and them telling me," Mahomes said. "Obviously an amazing accomplishment. It speaks to the organization I'm in. It speaks to the people I have around me, the coaches I have around me and the players. It takes everybody. I think just being able to execute and get to that milestone is awesome, but we have a lot more to do. We've had a great start to the season, and we want to keep building on that."
Against the Raiders, Mahomes had 27 completions for 262 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception. The pick wasn't necessarily his fault, though, as his pass from the end zone got deflected. Overall, Mahomes posted one of the better performances of his 2024-25 season and tossed multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. He's still averaging a career-worst 235.9 passing yards per game, but that record was inevitable.
After Week 8, Mahomes's career average in passing yards per game is a very healthy 292. That not only tops Stafford's 271 mark and ranks first among all active players, but it's the highest figure in league history. New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees ranks second at 280; the gap between him and Mahomes is the same distance as the one between Brees and seventh-place Matt Ryan.
Mahomes is right: Kansas City, for the most part, has been the perfect place to foster such a profound passing attack. Having a quality organization trade up for him was genius, and pairing him with a pass-heavy head coach who doubles as one of the greatest offensive minds ever doesn't hurt. Mahomes and Andy Reid are a perfect quarterback-head coach duo and over the last few years, the emergence of Steve Spagnuolo's defense has given Mahomes ample chances to put up points and, thus, yards.
The result is a record that no player – Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) would have a lot of work to do – is on pace to reach. The fastest to 30,000 is Mahomes, which should stay that way for quite a while.