Bold Travis Kelce Claim Surfaces as Retirement Talk Heats Up

As the Kansas City Chiefs' season starts to wind down, and entering Week 15 on the outside looking in at a playoff spot, it doesn't hurt to wonder what the thought process is on retirement for Chiefs' legendary tight end Travis Kelce.

Earlier this offseason, Kelce was asked if he's given any thought to his decision on retirement, which he told reporters:

"It's one of those things where I'd like to make that decision before they have draft picks and free agency opens and they can go out there and fill the roster appropriately. All of that will be after the season. I won't think about it until then," Kelce said back in Nov.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts to dropping a pass in front of Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (25) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' tight end has seen his productivity decrease following the Week 10 bye week, as he's collected 187 receiving yards in the last four games. Against the Houston Texans, however, Kelce had eight receiving yards in one reception, but he was targeted five times.

Did Kelce Make the Right Decision?

Seeing his production decrease, the Chiefs legend has to be wondering if he would redo his decision to return this season after all. Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio gave his thoughts on what he thinks Kelce is thinking right now.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

"The season hasn't gone well for Travis Kelce. And if he were being candid, he would probably say, "Yeah, I shouldn't have come back." I think that's what he would do," Florio said on Thursday.

"The through line for everything Travis Kelce is saying is he's not the guy he used to be. Father Time, right, is winning. It's going to happen to every player. The only question is, do you walk away before it happens, or do you try to keep going after it happens? Do you try to resist it? And he decided he was going to resist it for 2025."

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) arrives prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Florio would continue to say that he isn't blaming Kelce for returning, but he, much like others, was confused seeing that Kelce would have an easy transition from being an NFL player to another avenue.

Obviously, Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs offense are looking to have a big performance in Week 15: Kelce for redemption from last game, and the whole team, because it's win or go home . In his career against the Chargers, Kelce has collected 1,404 receiving yards in 114 receptions and has scored nine touchdowns over 21 regular season games.

