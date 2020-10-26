SI.com
Chiefs WR/KR Byron Pringle Embraces Opportunities in 43-17 Win Over Denver Broncos

Joe Andrews

Opportunity is no stranger to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle.

Attending Butler Community College out of high school, Pringle found an opportunity to earn a spot under head coach Bill Snyder at Kansas State University. 

As a Wildcat he set records — that’s what brought him to Kansas City as an undrafted free agent 2018. Fast forward to 2020, and an opportunity has come his way again.

“To me, it’s the opportunity to come in and showcase my talent,” Pringle said. “Whenever my name is called, I’m going to give it my all.”

In the Chiefs’ 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub and head coach Andy Reid called upon Pringle to return a kickoff midway through the second quarter.

Pringle embraced the chance and took the ball 102 yards for the second touchdown of his career, his first as a returner.

“I just took full advantage of my opportunity being back there [as] the kickoff returner for this game,” Pringle said. “I knew I was going to hit it hard and once I saw the hole open there I just ran it power. I knew I had two dudes backsides that I could make miss and once I made them miss, I just ran for the touchdown. I wasn’t looking back.”

On the other side of special teams, Pringle made highlights downing a punt by Tommy Townsend at the one-yard line.

Even then, Pringle said he wasn’t completely satisfied with his performance. He could’ve recovered a punt muffed by Broncos returner K.J. Hamler in the third quarter.

“I wish I was able to recover that,” Pringle said. “I wish I would’ve taken advantage of the muffed punt and recovered it for our team.”

The third-year pro’s performance could earn him further opportunities to come with the Chiefs as he's found places to make plays in his young career.

