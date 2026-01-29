KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Memo to NFL schedule-makers: Might be good idea to prompt the AWS computers to avoid Week 1 matchups that pair the Chiefs at Buffalo in the new Highmark Stadium, the Chiefs’ two games against the Broncos, and Buffalo’s rematch at Denver.

Those four assets, as the league calls them, are probably better suited for later in the season.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Three contenders, three concerning injuries

That’s because each of those three teams has a concerning injury at the game’s most important position.

After Josh Allen sported a boot on his right foot and used crutches to enter Joe Brady’s introductory press conference on Thursday, the Bills now join the Chiefs and Broncos with injured starting quarterbacks entering the offseason.

New Bills head coach Joe Brady talks about some of his vision as coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen revealed on Thursday that he underwent foot surgery following Buffalo’s divisional playoff loss and will be out of commission for 8-10 weeks.

Immediately after that divisional playoff loss in Denver, Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed that his quarterback, Bo Nix, broke his foot and would undergo surgery. That injury forced Jarrett Stidham into the Broncos’ starting lineup for the AFC championship game.

Nix reportedly is sidelined for 12 weeks, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'd be ready to play an NFL game if the Broncos had to suit up May 1. The process to return to full-go is much more involved.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mahomes has longest road

And, of course, Patrick Mahomes underwent season-ending surgery Dec. 15 to repair torn ACL and LCL injuries in his left knee. Mahomes faces the longest rehabilitation, a ballpark nine months, according to experts.

“Yeah, first off, rehab’s going great so far,” Mahomes said Jan. 15, “just hitting all the checkpoints that the doctor wants you to do and getting the strength and the range of mobility back. So, that's been going great.

“And the doctor kind of gives you goals to get to, and I just try to maximize those. And they hold me back, because I always want to go a little bit further.”

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

All three quarterbacks will enter the 2026 season after significant offseason rehabilitations, and how much they’re able to contribute during training camp and the preseason – or worst case, early in the regular season – is to be determined. At minimum, it’s a good bet that all three begin camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list (PUP).

And those who begin camp on PUP sometimes don’t return as quickly as teams hope. Matthew Stafford, for example, didn’t take a snap during training camp. Having aggravated a disc in his back during offseason workouts, the Rams’ quarterback didn’t practice until just before the regular-season opener.

However, in inspirational fashion for those three teams, Stafford is the favorite for MVP (announced Feb. 5 at NFL Honors). He led the Rams to the playoffs and secured 31 first-place votes in All-Pro balloting, earning the first All-Pro recognition of his 17-year career.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) back to pass during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Don’t wait to interview prospects at the senior bowl and combine, Chiefs Kingdom. Your top selection in the draft is right here with OnSI, the best destination for the most thorough news on your beloved team. Plus, don’t forget to register for our FREE newsletter with our latest information sent each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.