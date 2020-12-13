GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Chiefs Win Fifth-Straight AFC West Division Title

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West five straight times, but that's not what the team is focused on the most.
Author:
Publish date:

For the fifth consecutive season, the Kansas City Chiefs are atop of the mountain of the AFC West.

The Chiefs secured their franchise-best fifth-straight title in a 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, the setting of the franchise's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

“Listen, they don’t give those away,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said about the divisional championship after the game. “They give the hats away, but they don’t give these championships away. I’m proud of the guys for that. We all know we need to keep going. It’s a nice accomplishment.”

The title extends the previous franchise record for consecutive division titles from four to five. Until the current streak, the Chiefs had not won the AFC West in back-to-back seasons.

With the fifth win this season, they are the third team to do accomplish the feat, joining the 1972-1976 Oakland Raiders and the 2011-2015 Denver Broncos.

“I want to congratulate the team today on beating a really good Dolphins team, but I also want to congratulate them on winning the division,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “It’s a great accomplishment. Fifth time in a row. One of our goals going back a decade or so was to build a team that could consistently compete for championships. Andy and the staff have done a great job. I really like the guys’ mentality, their resilience, their ability to win in close games. Obviously, there’s a lot still in front of us, but today was a big step.”

The Chiefs sit at 12-1 on the season for the first time in franchise history. Next week, Kansas City travels to New Orleans to take on the Saints as they continue to battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 1 overall AFC playoff seed.

Before the Steelers game on Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs have possession of the No. 1 seed but a Buffalo Bills win will give the Chiefs outright control of the spot.

Patrick Mahomes, Offense Recover Despite Early Miscues Against Miami

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 33-27 Win Over the Dolphins

Chiefs Inactives: Tyrann Mathieu Active For Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Predictions

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins: Preview and Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs' Points Streak Ends, Winning Streak Continues

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Presents Parallels and Challenges for the Chiefs

Travis Kelce Named Chiefs' Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee