Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 24-14 Win Over the Commanders

The Kansas City Chiefs were in search of their first win of the preseason on Saturday and four quarters later, they got exactly that. Jumping out to another solid lead for the second week in a row, Kansas City's starters were sharp and its depth reversed the tides of last week's blown advantage. With a win in front of the home crowd for the first time in months, the Chiefs rose to 1-1 in the preseason and the Washington Commanders fell to 0-2.

Here are four takeaways from Saturday's game.

1. The Chiefs' first-team defense continues to impress

Through two games, Steve Spagnuolo's first-unit defense has yet to allow a single point. While Carson Wentz and the Commanders' top receivers had a small bit of success against Kansas City's starters, it still didn't amount to anything on the scoreboard. As far as individual players are concerned, the trio of George Karlaftis, L'Jarius Sneed and Nick Bolton made plays and managed to stand out in positive ways. The Chiefs' new-look defense is filled with aggression and athleticism, and it looks tremendous thus far in the preseason. That's something Spagnuolo and company can hang their hats on.

2. Patrick Mahomes and Jody Fortson are in peak form

If anyone was worried about how Patrick Mahomes would look without Tyreek Hill, they shouldn't be too concerned anymore. The Chiefs' superstar quarterback continued to carve up the competition in preseason game No. 2, going 12-of-19 through the air for 162 yards and a pair of touchdown passes against Washington. Mahomes looked on top of his game, and so did tight end Jody Fortson. Fortson, who recovered from a torn Achilles tendon in time for training camp but then was limited by a quad injury, made his preseason debut on Saturday and was stellar. The red zone target was thrown to five times, and he recorded four receptions for 19 yards and both of Mahomes's touchdowns. Any doubt about Fortson's roster spot is now extinguished, and hype surrounding his possible regular-season impact is mounting.

3. The Ronald Jones experiment could be at its end

Of the Chiefs' five running backs "competing" for roster spots this year, three of them seemed to be locks heading into Saturday's game: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and rookie Isiah Pacheco. Derrick Gore is a near-consensus depth piece or practice squad candidate, and Ronald Jones was on the outside looking in due to a lackluster performance last week. Jones didn't play in the first half against Washington, and his production in the second half (zero rush attempts, one catch for three yards) did him absolutely zero favors. Jones's fall from grace is hitting a new low, and his roster spot is now likely in serious jeopardy as Tuesday's 85-to-80 roster cut deadline looms large.

4. Khalen Saunders had his much-needed big play

The battle for the final spot or two along the interior of the Chiefs' defensive line has been a battle to watch throughout training camp and into the preseason. That intensity was amplified even more when Kansas City recently signed Danny Shelton to a one-year deal and he had a productive week of camp. The likes of Taylor Stallworth and Khalen Saunders are two popular names on the roster bubble and last week, it was Stallworth who stepped up. On Saturday, Saunders worked past a roughing the passer penalty to wind up having a productive afternoon. The athletic big man's sack of Sam Howell may have been just what the doctor ordered in regards to saving his roster spot. Time will tell if he can parlay this momentum into something greater.