Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 24-27 Loss to the Bengals

Here are some major takeaways from the Chiefs' third playoff game of the 2021 season.

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. This was the fourth year in a row that Kansas City has hosted the game, and the Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes storyline added even more juice to what was already going to be a great matchup. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, though, the Chiefs weren't able to step up and get the job done in front of their home crowd in what was yet another overtime thriller.

Here are four takeaways from Sunday's game.

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

1. Much like Chiefs-Bills, this rivalry shouldn't go away soon

After last week's Divisional Round thriller, just about everyone was convinced that the Buffalo Bills are here to stay as one of the premier teams in the AFC. After the AFC Championship Game, the same feeling should be had about the Bengals. Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Zac Taylor has silenced many doubters and there's still room for improvement on both sides of the ball for Cincinnati. The Chiefs are obviously here to stay, but their Sunday opponent likely isn't either. The AFC is chock-full of exciting teams, and this game was yet another example of it. 

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2. Jerick McKinnon continued to shine

When Jerick McKinnon broke out in the Wild-Card round for the Chiefs, it was a welcomed sight for an offense that has struggled to get consistent and reliable production from its running backs. Against the Bengals, the veteran halfback once again made the most of his snaps. Whether it was hauling in check downs from Mahomes or running the ball with noticeable juice and anger, McKinnon was Kansas City's best running back on Sunday afternoon. Getting him to this point was a long time coming for both him and the Chiefs, but it paid off in a huge game despite the team ultimately coming up short. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for McKinnon, but he proved to be valuable down the stretch. 

Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is chased out of the pocket by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

3. Patrick Mahomes was amazing... until he wasn't

In the first half on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes looked unstoppable. He was playing at an all-time level and the Chiefs appeared to be one half away from getting back to the Super Bowl. In the second half, though, Mahomes was a completely different player. His decision-making was poor, he didn't trust himself in the pocket and he was erratic overall. That performance will haunt him throughout the offseason and may have been the lowest point of his career in terms of production relative to expectation. The Chiefs needed him, and he couldn't overcome himself (and some drops by his receivers) to pull off the victory. 

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

4. The Chiefs' season was a failure

Every season the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes is Super Bowl or bust. That comes with the territory of having the best player in the NFL. Getting to the AFC Championship is certainly a feat, but not capitalizing on getting there is the worst part for Kansas City. This was a season in which neither Aaron Rodgers nor Tom Brady could possibly make it out of the NFC bracket, giving the AFC champion the option of facing Jimmy Garoppolo or Matthew Stafford instead. The Chiefs almost surely would have been favored to win the big game had they gotten to it but alas, they were shocked at home by a team that exceeded expectations all year long and continues to do so. The Chiefs fell short of the bar.

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back in the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
