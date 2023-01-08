Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 31-13 Win Over the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 18 with a 13-3 record, already enjoying yet another successful season in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Despite that, they still had plenty to play for against the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams closed out their 2022-23 regular season slates.

It was abundantly clear from the jump that the visitors were on a mission, as Kansas City got out to an early lead and never looked back. Behind all three phases having bright moments in Las Vegas, the Chiefs defeated their AFC West rivals by a final score of 31-13. The team's 14 wins on the season matches the 2020 Chiefs' franchise-high for a single campaign (that team went 14-2 in a 16-game season).

Here are four takeaways from Saturday's game.

1. Kansas City is the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed

After the NFL thought over and ultimately decided on some final playoff seeding rules and AFC Championship Game scenarios this week, it was determined that all the Chiefs needed to secure the conference's one-seed for the playoffs was win on Saturday. By doing that and getting win No. 14 on the season, Kansas City locks up a first-round bye and can rest up while the rest of the AFC plays in the Wild Card round. The home-field advantage element could remain murky regarding a potential AFC Championship Game, but simply getting a week off is an invaluable advantage for any team at this point in the season. Kansas City took care of business on Saturday, and Reid's club will soon reap the benefits.

2. The offense had one heck of a first half

The Chiefs' offense starts and ends with Mahomes, and he was stellar early on Saturday. Not only did he complete 14 of his 17 pass attempts for 175 yards and a touchdown, but he also broke Drew Brees's single-season record for the most total yards by a player in the process. Reid and Eric Bieniemy dialed up a masterful opening script and kept the pressure on afterwards, finding creative ways to get wide receiver Kadarius Toney involved and even implementing one of the most unique huddle formations ever.

Kansas City averaged a scorching 8.4 yards per play in the first half and did more than enough to preserve a win even with some regression over the next 30 minutes of game time. The former is likely more reflective of "playoff mode" than the latter, which is a scary sight for opposing defenses.

3. Another positive performance for Steve Spagnuolo's defense

In recent weeks, the Chiefs' defense has improved in areas such as discipline and tackling while also putting up some respectable performances overall. Against the Raiders, the first and last levels of the defense had every reason to be proud. Up front, players such as Chris Jones, Mike Danna and even rookie George Karlaftis applied pressure on Jarrett Stidham. In the secondary, the safety duo of Juan Thornhill and Justin Reid stepped up in a major way. While linebacker play was questionable and there are still some things to clean up, Spagnuolo's unit appears to be peaking at the right time.

4. A quality special teams afternoon at last

Speaking of peaking at the right time, Kansas City's special teams group has been a painfully obvious shortcoming throughout the season on almost a weekly basis. On Saturday, however, no one would've been able to tell. The kicking operation was flawless with Harrison Butker (1-for-1 on field goals with a 44-yarder made) at the helm, kickoff coverage was sufficient and punter Tommy Townsend had a great game. Two of his punts were deep in Las Vegas territory, partially thanks to him but also thanks to outstanding coverage. Dave Toub was regarded as one of the best special teams coaches in the NFL coming into this season and in Week 18, his part of the team lived up to that status.