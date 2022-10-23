How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their fifth win of the 2022 campaign.

The Kansas City Chiefs fought hard in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills but ultimately came up short, and they'll have a chance to right the ship on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers.

For the first time since the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory back in February of 2020, these two teams will square off against one another. Kansas City holds a 6-4 advantage in the last 10 meetings, including a 4-1 record in the last five. With the all-time series being split 7-7, however, Week 7 will tilt things in one team's direction.

San Francisco, quarterbacked by Jimmy Garoppolo, is 3-3 on the season and will be looking to bounce back from an ugly 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. Kyle Shanahan's group boasts one of the better defenses in the league but has also been banged up as of late, although the 49ers' injury report improved throughout the week. In this interconference matchup, both clubs have plenty to play for and will be fighting hard to get back to their winning ways.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX (WDAF-TV in local markets)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -1.5 per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

The Sunday afternoon broadcast will feature the duo of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (color analyst) in the booth with Erin Andrews working the sidelines. Alex Kemp and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more!