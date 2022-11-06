How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their sixth win of the 2022 campaign.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a bye week, and they'll be well-rested for a Week 9 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on the national stage.

Following a first seven games that saw them post a 5-2 record, Kansas City is back at home for the next two games. The first of those two is against visiting Tennessee, and both clubs will be battling it out on the prestigious Sunday Night Football stage with a lot to play for. The Titans, also 5-2, will be looking to cement themselves as not only legitimate threats to win the AFC South, but also continue to rank highly once again in the conference standings.

Coming into Sunday's outing, the Chiefs have the NFL's best offense by DVOA standards. They've won games behind their high-powered attack led by Patrick Mahomes, whereas the Titans have a relatively anemic passing game but win by running the ball with Derrick Henry and playing quality defense. With two conflicting styles going head-to-head in arguably the biggest game of the week, this is shaping up to be a great way to close out play on Sunday.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:20 p.m. CST

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV in local markets)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -12.5 per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

The Sunday night broadcast will feature the duo of Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Chris Collinsworth (color analyst) in the booth with Melissa Stark working the sidelines. Clete Blakeman and crew will officiate the matchup.

