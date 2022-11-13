How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their seventh win of the 2022 campaign.

Coming off a win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to keep the momentum going on their home field for Week 10.

Rolling into town are the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that hasn't squared off against Kansas City since back in 2019. The Chiefs have won the last five matchups in this series by a combined score of 159-76, so things haven't exactly been competitive on the other side of the field. With that said, this year's Jacksonville team has a potent offense under new head coach Doug Pederson, and he'll look to steal a win on the road against someone he's very familiar with: Andy Reid.

With a victory, the Chiefs can either keep pace with the Buffalo Bills atop the AFC standings or possibly even pass them with a Bills loss to the Minnesota Vikings. A loss could prove to be detrimental, as Buffalo has a head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City and the Chiefs desperately need to keep up with them in order to have a shot at securing the conference's No. 1 seed come playoff time. Given the Chiefs' struggles against the AFC South division this season, the Jaguars could be looking to play the spoiler role en route to their fourth win of the year. Time will tell how the action unfolds.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CST

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local markets)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -9.5 per SI Sportsbook

The Sunday afternoon broadcast will feature the famous duo of Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color analyst) in the booth with Tracy Wolfson working the sidelines. Brad Rogers and crew will officiate the matchup.

