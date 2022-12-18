Chiefs vs. Texans: Week 15 Preview and Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs have the chance to clinch another AFC West title on Sunday with a win, and the 1-11-1 Houston Texans are standing in their way.

In the last two meetings between these clubs, Kansas City has scored a combined 85 points on Houston while giving up 51. A high-scoring output from the home team this time around is unlikely, however, as the Texans' offense has been one of the worst in all of football this season. The two-quarterback system with Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel saw a bit of success in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, although it ultimately wasn't enough to secure a victory.

Kansas City got out to a seemingly insurmountable lead against the Denver Broncos a week ago, but a combination of a few ugly Patrick Mahomes interceptions and some defensive struggles allowed Russell Wilson and company to get back into the game. Players and coaches on the team were far from satisfied with a 34-28 win, so the Chiefs will be aiming to make quick work of the Texans on Sunday. The hosts won't go down without a fight, though.

How will today's game unfold? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: The Chiefs can only prove so much against the cellar-dwelling Texans, but a low-stress team victory would be a welcome sight after letting things get a little too close after a hot start against the Broncos last weekend. The Chiefs’ offense should be able to put up points without relying on Patrick Mahomes to make miracles, and the defense has a chance to recalibrate with a toothless offense across from them.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Texans 16

Jordan Foote: The Chiefs showed last week against the Broncos that they can dominate a struggling team and get out to quite the lead. They also showed that they can let that same team bring it to a one-possession game. I'm leaning that a greater sense of urgency is displayed this week and while another early 27-0 advantage seems unrealistic, this contest should never be in doubt. Whether or not Houston can cover a two-touchdown spread is questionable, but the general outcome of this game isn't.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Texans 13

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs, specifically Patrick Mahomes, know they should have blown out the Broncos last week in Denver. Three turnovers made it closer than it should have been but the Chiefs still got the win. Look for another hot start from Kansas City but this time, don’t look for them to let the Texans back into the game. The defense should dominate a lifeless Texans offense and limit their scoring chances.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Texans 14

Zack Eisen: There isn’t much to say about this game. The Chiefs are a much better football team than the Texans. This week should realistically have zero sweat for the Chiefs. The Texans have the worst record in the league and are missing a plethora of their top players. However, with the Chiefs, it never feels like we get a stress-free game. Kansas City should have two things on their mind heading into this game: get the win and stay healthy.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Texans 19

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: With respect to the Texans, the Chiefs have created an environment in which the only question to ask is: how much will they win by on Sunday? One team has one win, and the other is playing for a first-round bye. The “any given Sunday” appeal could’ve had some juice if the Texans weren’t without their two best offensive talents in Dameon Pierce and Brandin Cooks. While it’s true that the Chiefs have, on occasion, stumbled in situations such as this, it won’t be here. Look for Patrick Mahomes to be on his game in his Texas homecoming and put on a turnover-free, MVP-type performance.

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Texans 13