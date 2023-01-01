Chiefs Injury Updates on Skyy Moore and Others Following Win

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos on Sunday en route to their 13th win of the 2022 campaign, but they weren't able to escape with a completely clean bill of health. The team accumulated multiple injuries throughout the game, with some of them being of different severities than others.

In the first half, linebacker Nick Bolton remained on one knee following a tackle but eventually walked off the field before re-entering the game just one play later. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes's knee was bothering him early on, although the superstar signal-caller didn't miss any time and also avoided an exam in the blue medical tent. Following a fourth-quarter interception, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed took a hard hit on the return and left the game briefly with a hip injury before later coming back in.

Elsewhere for Kansas City, two more notable injuries knocked a pair of players out of the game. Left guard Joe Thuney re-injured his ankle that's been bothering him for weeks and after attempting to play through the pain for a while, he was eventually replaced by Nick Allegretti. Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore left for the locker room in the second half and was quickly ruled out with a hand injury, leaving the Chiefs a bit shorthanded at the receiver spot.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid took the podium and immediately addressed his team's injury situation. He didn't bring up Sneed or Bolton, and he added that he didn't believe that the knee issue was impacting Mahomes's play throughout the game. He did, however, have a couple of tidbits on Thuney and Moore:

The next step for Thuney, per Reid, is an MRI on the ankle. Thuney has been notorious for playing through injuries during his Chiefs tenure, although that specific ailment has made life more difficult for him in 2022-23 and caused him to miss Weeks 12 and 13 of this season. Allegretti is capable of performing adequately in relief, but Kansas City's hope is that they will have their Pro Bowl left guard back either next week or in time for the playoffs. The MRI and next week of practice will reveal more.

As far as Moore is concerned, the laceration likely trends favorably compared to a fracture. Reid said the next couple of days will help dictate what course of action the team takes with him. All things considered, especially when looking at the alternatives, the Chiefs managed to avoid letting disaster strike. If they get some help from the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday and then take care of business in Week 18, capturing a first-round playoff bye could be just what the doctor ordered to allow the team to heal up.