Isiah Pacheco Made His Presence Felt in the Preseason

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 training camp has been over for days, and their preseason slate is now complete as well. One of the common denominators between the two has been the hype train surrounding rookie running back Isiah Pacheco. The seventh-round pick has stood out to many for one reason or another, and this preseason was a reminder as to why.

In Kansas City's opening contest against the Chicago Bears, Pacheco did nothing special to separate from the rest of the pack. With that said, the Chiefs' usage of him — giving him early snaps and then shelving him on offense — spoke volumes about their plans. He followed that performance up by toting the ball four times for just eight yards against the Washington Commanders, but he added 16 receiving yards. Despite not boasting eye-popping numbers, fans and media alike continued to rave about Pacheco's ability to be an athletic, tough-nosed runner and a viable kick returner in year one. Against Green Bay, he flashed some of his skills with the ball and had his best performance to date.

Leading the Chiefs' running backs in both carries (10) and total rushing yards (52), Pacheco was the star of the show for the Chiefs at times during their 17-10 win over the Packers. Not only did the former Rutgers halfback display solid vision on multiple occasions, but he also showcased arguably the best burst in Kansas City's running back room. It was a much-needed statement game for him and when asked afterward about what his plan has been leading up to the regular season, Pacheco pointed to a combination of preparation and understanding leading to increased comfort.

"Coming in early, looking at the older guys, getting a routine going and just picking their brains so I can feel the most comfortable out there," Pacheco said of how he's been working. "Coming in early, getting the plays down and being able to execute fast — that's what I'm coming in here to do."

During the Chiefs' in-game broadcast, the commentary crew hosted general manager Brett Veach to discuss the late Len Dawson and also chat about the Chiefs' offseason process and roster-building arc. When asked about the running back position, Veach glowed about the versatility of skill sets within the group. Pacheco was absolutely included in that review, and Veach said the 23-year-old is a good complement for Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon.

“Yeah, I think there’s certainly value to having different skill levels and different players that can do different things and then as you mentioned, Trent (Green), you have Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) and Jerick (McKinnon) who are so good in both the run and the pass," Veach said. "They’re a little smaller, then you complement that with an Isiah Pacheco and a Ronald Jones and you have a good complement there with a bigger back that once they square their shoulders and really move the pile.”

It remains to be seen how the running back room will shape out over the next few days, but the trio of Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon and Pacheco projects to be relatively set in stone regardless of order. Jones is the wild-card, and his solid performance against the Packers (eight carries for 43 yards and one reception for four yards) may have increased his chances of making the team.

If that's the case, Pacheco's role could be a bit diminished by the time the regular season rolls around. If not, expect the rookie to play at least somewhat of a role on offense. He won't be running back No. 1 or receive a heavy dosage of snaps, but he doesn't have to. He was picked in the final round of the draft, had good showings in camp and the preseason and is going to make the team against the odds. That counts for quite a bit, and both he and Veach know there's more work ahead.