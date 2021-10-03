Tyreek Hill After Explosion vs. Eagles: ‘I’m Just Thankful To Be a Part of This Team'

In the Kansas City Chiefs' 42-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24 passes while throwing for 278 yards and five touchdowns. 11 of those connections were to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who posted 186 yards and a trio of scores to his stat line. One of the NFL's most dynamic duos was in full effect in Week 4.

This was a much-needed breakout performance for Hill, who combined for eight catches and 70 yards in the Chiefs' past two contests. He's undoubtedly one of the 10 best wideouts in the league, and is likely closer to first than he is to last on that list. With that said, despite his huge outing, Hill remains unphased by statistical output. All he wants is to help the Chiefs win.

"I'm just thankful to be a part of this team," Hill said after Sunday's game. "I feel like each and every week, people expect me to be this or be that but I'm going to always be me for this team. I don't care if I have 200 yards, I don't care if I have 50, as long as we get the W. That's me, that's my mindset each and every day. That's the way my dad taught me to play football — play for my brothers."

Hill has always adopted a team-first mentality, which is one of the things that makes the Chiefs' star players so special. They all want to see each other succeed, even if they know it may come at their own expense. Hill relentlessly works on honing his craft and after being essentially shut out against the Baltimore Ravens and suppressed a bit by the Los Angeles Chargers, he found holes in the Eagles' defense and won individual matchups. He says it's a testament to a former Chiefs assistant.

"I guess when I first came into this league, I was blessed to have coach David Culley, who's the head coach of the Houston Texans, as my receiver coach," Hill said. "And he always told me, 'the good ones, they see one safety but the great ones, they see the whole field...' I always try to keep that in my mind every time when I line up."

The progression Hill has experienced since he came into the league is staggering. When he was drafted in 2016, he was a souped-up gadget player and return specialist who had a long way to go before becoming a consistent receiver. Over the years, he's cemented his status as a premier target and a well-rounded wideout in this league. No one in football can match his blend of explosiveness and top-end speed.

Then, to get the entire picture, factor in Mahomes' ability to make exciting plays happen and the constant threat of Travis Kelce. Hill knows it won't always be his night, and that's okay. He wants it to be everyone's night — one ending in a victory celebration. He got the best of both worlds on Sunday, which speaks to how dominant the Chiefs' offense can be when firing on all cylinders.