Chiefs vs. Bengals: Preview and Predictions

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are back at home to host the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs are coming off a thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, whereas the Bengals were able to get past the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round. This game features a matchup between two of the best young signal-callers in the entire NFL and is poised to be a fantastic game. Who will come out on top? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: Based on what we saw from these two teams last week, the Chiefs clearly look like the more unstoppable force. Based on the result of what happened when these two teams met in Week 17, Cincinnati should claim the advantage. Ultimately, with an even semi-competent defensive effort and an even slight dose of fourth-down offensive aggression, the Chiefs should have beaten the Bengals the first time, despite taking Cincy's best punch. The Bengals have shown that they should be respected as a threat in the AFC, but the Chiefs are the team who have hosted this game in back-to-back-to-back-to-back years, with good reason.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bengals 27

Jordan Foote: The last time the Chiefs and Bengals squared off, so much went in Cincinnati's favor in a home contest it barely won. This time around, even with neutral penalty luck and better focus, the Chiefs should be able to take care of business at their place. The Bengals' offense is capable of hanging in there with some of the best units in the league but on Sunday, I think it's going to run out of magic. I'm not predicting a blowout by any means, but expect the Chiefs to eclipse the 30-point mark and the Bengals to come up short of making a trip to the Super Bowl. Thanks for taking my pick, Josh!

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bengals 27

Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is chased out of the pocket by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs are riding high after an epic win last week in the Divisional Round over the Buffalo Bills. The Cincinnati Bengals needed a late turnover and field goal as time expired to get by the Tennessee Titans. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was dropped 9 times for a sack in that game, so the Chiefs' front four needs to get after him on Sunday. If the Chiefs can get to Burrow and force a turnover or two, I think they can run away with this game. Mahomes and the offense should be able to continue to play at a high level and score plenty of points. Give me the Chiefs and a third straight trip to the Super Bowl!

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Bengals 24

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: In the Reid-Mahomes era, only one team has defeated the Chiefs twice in the same season. Their ability to adapt and adjust has become a strength, and they seem poised to do it here. Think about what it took to beat the Chiefs in Week 17: one starting lineman injured himself in the warmups, another injured himself five minutes in, Ja’Marr Chase led a receiving attack that accumulated 361 yards outside the numbers — an NFL Next Gen stats record — and the Chiefs were still one conservative defensive call away from possibly winning. There's a case for either team to win, but with a red-hot Chiefs offense and Chris Jones leading the pass rush against this Cincy protection, Kansas City has the look of a team prepped for a third Super Bowl run in a row.

Prediction: Chiefs 37, Bengals 30

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with fans after the win against the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Conner Christopherson: I feel better about this game than the Bills game, which is odd considering that the Chiefs lost to the Bengals much more recently. However, a lot had to go the Bengals' way in that Week 17 matchup that I do not think will happen this time around. The Bengals will still score, though, as it is hard to hold down Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. One man to watch today is Chris Jones as he will need to have a dominant game (and finish sacks on Burrow!) so the defense can get some key stops. The Chiefs' offense has found its groove recently and it is hard to bet against Mahomes, Kelce, Hill, and Reid when they are in the zone. Three straight Super Bowl appearances is crazy to even think about, but I am predicting just that.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Bengals 30

Taylor Witt: The Bengals have the look of a team that is thrilled to have gotten as far as they have. The Chiefs have the look of a team that expects to be in this game every year because in fact, they have been in this game every year under the leadership of the league's most reliable highlight-maker, Patrick Mahomes. I don't know if this game will end up 10-6 or 48-45, but I do know that the Chiefs will once again find a way to come out of it victorious.

Prediction: Chiefs 40, Bengals 21

Jacob Harris: Super, super, super.

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Bengals 17