Chiefs vs. Bengals Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and both teams have a ton to play for.

For Kansas City, this outing presents the opportunity to at least partially avenge a pair of losses from last season. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs in both of their meetings during the 2021-22 season, including a huge comeback in the AFC Championship Game. This time around, these two teams will meet at Paycor Stadium with not only bragging rights on the line, but also playoff seeding implications.

Currently the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Chiefs need a win in order to stay ahead of the Buffalo Bills due to a tiebreaker from earlier in the season. The Bengals, on the other hand, entered Sunday as the conference's sixth seed and have a very difficult remaining schedule. In order to get where they want to go at the end of the season, a win over Kansas City would go a long way. The importance of this game is high for both clubs.

With that in mind, ahead of their Week 13 game on the road, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

For the Chiefs, they already knew following Friday's practice that they'd be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney this week as he continues to work his way back from a nagging hamstring injury. Safety Deon Bush was also listed as questionable, and he's now inactive for Week 13. Elsewhere, left guard Joe Thuney and defensive end Frank Clark were both late additions to the designation list. Thuney's ankle downgraded him to questionable, and Clark woke up ill on Sunday and was deemed questionable as well. Only Clark will suit up for Kansas City against the Bengals. Without Thuney, Nick Allegretti should be in line for his second start in a row.

The Bengals' inactives have also been released:

The big news for the Bengals is that they're getting star receiver Ja'Marr Chase back in the lineup after he missed some time due to a hip injury. On the other hand, they're missing running back Joe Mixon for this week's matchup. Mixon returned to practice this week but was unable to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in time to be active on Sunday. Cincinnati will be tasked with keeping pace with Kansas City's offense with Mixon watching from the sidelines.