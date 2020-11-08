SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Like a Good Neighbor, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce Are There

Tucker D. Franklin

When needed the most in the Kansas City Chiefs 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce were there when quarterback Patrick Mahomes was looking for an answer.

With 30 combined targets to the Chiefs receiving duo, Mahomes was surprised with the total when it was brought up to him in his postgame press conference

"You said 30? By God," Mahomes said before starting his answer.

"They're two special players," Mahomes said. "They both really understand the offense, they know how to get themselves open and they're hard guys to cover one-on-one. Whenever they're working like that, we're a hard offense to stop and you see guys when they get their number called, they make plays as well."

The pair had nearly identical stat lines as Kecle led all receivers with 159 yards but Hill was just behind him recording 113 yards. 

Kelce also hauled in more passes as the tight end notched 10 catches while Hill grabbed nine.

Hill got the last laugh though as the high-octane receiver found the endzone twice while Kelce did not receive a touchdown pass.

Today was Hill's second consecutive multi-touchdown performance and the ninth of his career. His nine multi-receiving touchdown games lead the league since 2017.

With Kelce and Hill's receiving yards totals, it was the first time Kansas City has had two 100-yard receivers in the same game since wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and Kelce did it in Oakland on Sept. 15, 2019.

"I think it's a combination of everything," Mahomes said. "Them being as skilled as they are, them being as smart as they are. Then other guys, whenever they get their number called, making plays as well."

Kelce recorded over 100 yards receiving for his second-consecutive game. It was his third such game this season pushing his career 100+ yard receiving game total to 22. That's the second-most in team history by any player and is now tied for fourth-most by a tight end in NFL history.

"It's something I will never take for granted," Mahomes said about his relationship with Kelce. "To come into this offense, I've never played with a tight end before, then get the best tight end in the league, it's special. I'll always have a guy where I'll always know where he's going to be at and he's going to continue to work."

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Getting Sacks is Nice But Not the Goal of Frank Clark or the Chiefs Defense

Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, getting sacks from the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line isn’t necessarily the goal.

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Overcome First-Quarter Aggressiveness from Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs saw a handful of bold calls from Carolina Panthers' first-year head coach Matt Rhule in Sunday's 33-31 win at Arrowhead Stadium but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his offense was able to counter those decisions.

Joe Andrews

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs 33-31 Win Against the Panthers

While it wasn't pretty, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to narrowly come away with a 33-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers for their eighth victory of the season on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers Announce Inactive Players

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers have announced their inactive players for this afternoon's contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tucker D. Franklin

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs have looked nearly perfect in their three contests since their first loss of the season. The Chiefs look to continue their winning ways against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday before their bye week in Week 10.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Eight Weeks of Action?

Eight weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Don't Worry: The Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill Connection Is Alive and Well

The high-flying antics haven't been as easy to come by, but the Kansas City Chiefs' most explosive players are on the same page.

Jordan Foote

The Chiefs Were Quiet at the Trade Deadline, for Good Reason

The Kansas City Chiefs only made one minor move at the trade deadline, and considering where the team is headed, that was a smart decision.

ConnerChristopherson

Christian McCaffrey Returning Against the Chiefs, Will KC Be Ready?

On Friday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas Chiefs on Sunday. McCaffrey has not played since Week 2, when he was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

Joe Andrews