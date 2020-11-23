Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Are On Another Level

This may come as no surprise but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was there for quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he was needed the most.

When the Chiefs were faced with a potential game-winning drive with 1:43 remaining, no one on the visiting sideline panicked as they had their 25-year-old gunslinger leading the charge.

As Kansas City made its way down the field with a win looking imminent clock winding down, Mahomes' most-reliable target was able to seal the game.

"It was a play where I was looking at Tyreek and I was actually, even when I scrambled out to the right I was going to look back over at Tyreek again thinking he might have won against his matchup," Mahomes said. "I saw the safety was running at me like I was going to run the ball. I saw Travis wide open in the endzone so I just tried to put it on him as quick as possible because I knew that was the game-winner."

Mahomes recorded 348 passing yards for two touchdowns and an interception on 34 completions. The Kansas City quarterback moved into the top three for touchdown passes in franchise history with his game tonight, passing his predecessor Alex Smith.

Kelce hauled in eight catches for 127 yards and the game-sealing score. The 31-year-old tight end has now grabbed a reception in 105 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in franchise history and tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL.

Mahomes said his connection with Kelce has only grown since he took over the starting quarterback role in 2018 and has seen growth in other pass catchers in the offense as well.

"He has a great understanding of not only zone and man coverages and how to get himself open, but how to be on the quarterback's timing," Mahomes said. "I think that comes from him playing the quarterback position and him having the years and the experience. You're starting to see that with guys like Tyreek [Hill] as well. If we can just keep evolving and keep getting better year in and year out and game by game, we'll be a hard offense to stop."