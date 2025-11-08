R-and-R Bowl: NFL Didn’t Help Chiefs in November Stretch

During their NFL-best seven-game winning streak, the Broncos’ seven wins in a 39-day span tie the 1973 Dolphins and 2021 Packers for the most in the NFL since 1935.



Sean Payton, Bo Nix and the Broncos now will play only one game in the next 23 days, hosting the Chiefs on Nov. 16… pic.twitter.com/rdfTG6LbeC