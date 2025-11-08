R-and-R Bowl: NFL Didn’t Help Chiefs in November Stretch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs will be rested and recharged for two of the most important and difficult games on their schedule. Unfortunately, so will their opponents.
Kansas City comes off its Week 10 bye facing two of the three best teams in AFC, the Chiefs also have to face the Broncos (8-2) and Colts (7-2) after each team gets more than a week of recovery.
Not only do the Broncos get a mini-bye before hosting Kansas City in Week 11, on Nov. 16 in Denver, the Colts get two weeks before having to travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 12, for a Nov. 23 showdown.
League's hottest team and AFC's biggest surprise in consecutive weeks
Denver survived the Raiders on Thursday night, 10-7, riding a suffocating defense in a less-than-thrilling AFC West win. The Broncos are the league’s hottest team, with seven straight wins entering their trip to Kansas City.
Meanwhile this week, Indianapolis meets Atlanta on Sunday in Berlin, Germany (8:30 a.m. CT, NFL Network). Then, the Colts can take their time getting back across the Atlantic Ocean and recalibrate to the time change because the league gave Indianapolis a Week 12 bye.
To be fair, in 2023 when the NFL scheduled the Chiefs to play the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, Kansas City also got a week off to recover.
Dallas on a short week
After hosting Indianapolis, the Chiefs must travel to Dallas on a short week to face the Cowboys as part of the annual John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.
Short weeks are nothing new to the Chiefs since they drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017. After a Monday Night Football win over Washington Oct. 27, Kansas City had the daunting task of visiting Buffalo on five days of rest. Mahomes didn’t mind, though.
“No, not really,” he said Oct. 29. “I mean, I think everyone deals with it. I mean, obviously we're about to get a great football team. But I mean, that’s part of playing in the NFL; you have to be able to be ready for sudden changes like that. I mean, that could happen to you in the playoffs.
“And you get another opportunity to be on a short week against a great football team and see how your team responds. And so, it's stuff that you can learn from and build from. And so, I'm just excited to get to go up against them, and playing a big game in a great environment.”
Dallas will be a great environment, too. When the Chiefs clash with the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, the CBS broadcast is expected to shatter the NFL record for most-watched regular-season game. The Cowboys and Giants established that mark, 42.1 million, on Thanksgiving in 2022.
