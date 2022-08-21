Skip to main content

REACTIONS: George Karlaftis Has Another Big Game for Chiefs

The Chiefs' first-round pick is making a great impression on just about everyone this preseason.

Another week, another impressive showing for the Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 rookie class. Another week, another big game from defensive end George Karlaftis.

After receiving rave reviews for his debut last week against the Chicago Bears, Karlaftis followed it up by recording another sack on Saturday in Kansas City's 24-14 win over the Washington Commanders. The 30th overall pick in April's 2022 NFL Draft was known for his impressive motor and strength in college at Purdue, and both of those have combined with some seemingly improved flexibility to earn him multiple pressures through two contests. Versus Washington's offensive line, Karlaftis was able to work through a double-team (and a possible hold) and bring down quarterback Carson Wentz.

Karlaftis also recorded a separate tackle in the Chiefs' victory, bringing his preseason totals to three tackles and a pair of sacks overall. His willingness to never give up on a play has endeared him to teammates and fans alike, as well as his coaches. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has made it perfectly clear during the offseason and training camp what he likes about Karlaftis's game, and head coach Andy Reid added to that praise on Saturday afternoon. 

"George is 100 mph all the time," Reid said. "I appreciate that, the effort. He'll keep getting better with technique and after he gets a feel on how these offensive linemen play him. He's a talented kid, smart, [and] wants to be good. I liked his celebration dance."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reid isn't the only one who took notice of the celebration(s) from Karlaftis. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes touchdown touched on the need for Karlaftis to develop something new, saying the following after the Bears game: 

The only thing we have to work on is his celebration because I don't know what that was. He did a double-arm flex down. I've never seen that one. I was like, at least go up with the flex if you are going to do something. We're going to work on that, and we'll get back to you.

And get back to everyone, Karlaftis did. More important than his sack celebration, though, how he got to that point was the impressive part. Below, Nate Tice of The Athletic tips his cap to Karlaftis's athleticism. That's something that was a major question mark leading up to the draft but looking back in retrospect — even after such a limited sample size — it seems as if those concerns were overstated: 

As mentioned, two preseason games is an incredibly small observation window to peer through. With that said, longstanding high-end traits for highly-drafted rookies typically don't tend to disappear. Karlaftis's work ethic and speed-to-power ability have been parts of his game for years. The newfound quickness and bend serve as flashes back to his 2019 season with the Boilermakers, and those elements are helping him stand out this preseason. Reid is aboard the hype train, as is Mahomes, and it doesn't appear that they're the only ones keeping up with Karlaftis early on.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) celebrates against the Washington Commanders after scoring during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Jody Fortson Returned in Full Force Against the Commanders

By Jordan Foote
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 24-14 Win Over the Commanders

By Jordan Foote
Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton Leaves Game vs. Commanders With Injury

By Jordan Foote
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Shuster (9) speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Commanders Expected Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jordan Foote
Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) flips a pass to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (not pictured) as Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) chases during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

What to Look For in the Chiefs’ Second Preseason Game

By Mark Van Sickle
Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) attempts a pass against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders

By Jordan Foote
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones (2) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Trade Candidates: Who Could Be Moved Before Roster Cutdowns?

By Zack Eisen
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Josh Gordon Needs a Major Breakthrough to Save His Roster Spot

By Jordan Foote