New Special Teams Assistant Andy Hill is No Stranger to the Kansas City Chiefs

When Special Teams Assistant Coach Andy Hill joined the Kansas City Chiefs’ coaching staff after their win in Super Bowl LIV, he was far from a stranger.

The long-time Missouri Tigers coach came to Kansas City after the Tigers hired Eli Drinkwitz as their new head coach. Drinkwitz's new regime did not retain Hill, ending his 24-year stint at the university.

On a video conference with reporters Thursday, Hill said that joining the Chiefs so soon after their championship run has rejuvenated him.

“Well, I was there in the very first part of March and so the Super Bowl win was still very fresh in the building,” Hill said. “The positive mojo and the positive vibes from all the Chiefs – not just the coaches, but all the personnel in the entire building – was something that really was phenomenal for me, was certainly a breath of fresh air, and was something that if we can keep that chemistry going and all the positive vibes going, it’s really special.”

Hill was the second-longest tenured assistant coach in Missouri football history. Hill was Mizzou's first-ever special teams coordinator after working 21 seasons with the receivers and quarterbacks.

Hailing from Trenton, Missouri, Hill said the town of 6,001 people is “1,000% Kansas City Chiefs” fans. With Trenton being 96 miles away from Arrowhead Stadium, Hill said he was no different.

When he had an opportunity to sign with a team in the NFL, he said the choice was “obvious.”

“My parents used to take me down to the training camp at William Jewell,” Hill said. “In 1985, when I was lucky enough to have the choice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs, I obviously chose the Chiefs to come to training camp. Back then, they used to cut the Monday after preseason games, so every Monday, you’re holding your breakfast tray hoping the ‘Turk’ wouldn’t get you and make eye contact with you. I made it until the last cut.”

Hill doesn’t only have connections to the organization. Special Teams Coach Dave Toub and Hill’s relationship dates back to Toub’s days as a strength and conditioning and defensive line coach at Missouri from 1989-2000.

Hill mentioned Toub helped him finish his basement, where he was at the time of the digital press conference, before then-Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Andy Reid hired him for his staff in 2000.

“If you ask about half the people in Columbia, Missouri, if they have a house addition or a basement finished, Dave Toub was probably doing it at the time he was here,” Hill joked. “But Dave and I have kept in great touch. When he was lucky enough to get to the NFL with Coach Reid back in Philadelphia, I didn’t ever go out to Philadelphia, but when he got hired at the Chicago Bears back early in the 2000s, I went up several times to visit him and all their other coaches because I was coaching some special teams at the time but also mostly wide receivers and different positions. … Our relationship has been pretty much the same the entire time.”