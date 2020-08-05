Arrowhead Report
Andy Reid is Preparing Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Play Right Away

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid was going to have his choice of who to play at running back this season. But after Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire became the clear frontrunner for the starting job.

During a video conference with reporters Tuesday, Reid discussed Edwards-Helaire and his role for the upcoming 2020 season.

“We’re going to get Clyde ready to play and he’s going to get ready to play,” Reid said. “We’re lucky that we have a pretty good nucleus of running backs there. It’d be great to have Damien, but on the other hand, I think if you had to pick a position where you have some talent, that’s a position that we can work with.”

Despite losing LeSean McCoy in free agency, the Chiefs have retained the majority of their running back corps while even adding one this offseason. 

On the team already, Kansas City — in addition to Edwards-Helaire — has 2019 sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson and Edwards-Helaire’s college teammate, Darrel Williams. They also added former Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington during the free agency period.

“We’re in pretty good position—I think [General Manager] Brett [Veach] and those guys did a good job of that, kind of stockpiling that position,” Reid said. “For your answer on Clyde, we’re going to get him ready to play, and he’s wired that way. The more you get to know him, I think you’ll understand his maturity and kind of how he’s wired.”

