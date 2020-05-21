The defense has been an area of need for the Kansas City Chiefs for the past few seasons as the club has dedicated 13 NFL Draft picks to players on that side of the ball since 2018.

Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said in a video conference call with reporters on Tuesday that this year’s headlining addition of Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. can make his presence felt in 2020.

“I think we’ll probably begin with Willie at one of the outside positions,” Spagnuolo said. “We think without knowing right away, or we’re hopeful, I should say, that that he would replace what Reggie Ragland did for us last year. I preface that by saying we won’t know that until we get him in.”

Ragland left the Chiefs during free agency and signed a one year, $1 million contract with the Detroit Lions. Ragland's role with the Chiefs evolved over the years as the Chiefs' defense changed. In his first year with Spagnuolo, Ragland played over 230 snaps, with his role increasing after weakside linebacker Darron Lee's role decreased after Week 6. Ragland bounced around, but Gay likely projects as a weakside linebacker who can stay on the field in obvious coverage downs, something that Ragland did not do in 2019.

In Gay’s sophomore season, the 6-foot-1, 243-pound linebacker started six games at weakside linebacker for the nation’s No. 1 defense in 2018. Gay also earned a 93.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus during his career, which was first among 2020 draft-eligible linebackers.

While Spagnuolo said he expected contributions from Gay, he also knows the reality of how the NCAA-to-NFL transition will be even more difficult than usual this offseason.

“He comes from college into the pros, trying to get him up to speed takes a little while," Spagnuolo said. "All these young guys lose out on not having this foundation of reps whether it’s mental or walkthroughs. It feels like 2011 when we had the lockout when I was in St. Louis and we didn’t have all those.”

Spagnuolo did mention that video conference calls with players have presented a different and helpful component that the 2011 lockout did not have, as he said he feels the Chiefs are more ahead than his lockout Rams were at that time.

There's still no time timetable for in-person team activities to resume.