Chiefs Embracing Similar Mentality Regarding Three-Peat Push
It's well established that in a few months, the Kansas City Chiefs will embark on a journey to accomplish what no NFL franchise has ever been able to do. The push for a three-peat is on, and the reigning champs boast a roster talented enough to do it.
With a ring ceremony for Super Bowl LVIII's triumph arriving on Thursday, Kansas City will officially move forward thereafter. As mandatory minicamp wraps up, the third stage of the offseason program has seen the Chiefs establish a mentality similar to recent years.
According to tight end Travis Kelce, they can't put the cart before the horse. Kansas City is focused on getting better now in hopes that weekly improvement will allow the championship push to handle itself.
"It's really only come up when I've got cameras in front of me," Kelce said of three-peat talk. "I think everybody is pretty motivated to keep the mentality we had last year, you know? We didn't get to back-to-back by always talking back-to-back. We got there by trying to figure out 'What's the best way to get better from last week and yesterday?'
"I think that mentality is key in something like this. You can't get too far down the road. Obviously there's a goal set, but there's a bunch of them that are set before that like trying to win the division, trying to get first place in the AFC. Those kind of things are more attainable right now than thinking about the three-peat at the end of the year."
Entering the offseason, three of the Chiefs' biggest positions of uncertainty were defensive tackle, left tackle and wide receiver. General manager Brett Veach and Co. promptly responded by locking up All-Pro lineman Chris Jones to a lucrative long-term deal, as well as adding two speedy wideouts and drafting Kingsley Suamataia to compete with Wanya Morris. The moves insulated the roster with depth and upside alike.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jones tipped his cap to Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt for keeping most of the band together.
"Double-birds for anybody who gave my owner an F-plus," Jones said. "He's an A-plus in my book. He ended up extending Coach Reid, Brett Veach and bringing Joe Cullen back [and] giving him an extension, Spags. The moves he made this offseason were high-priority moves and put this team in a position to win again. I commend the Hunt family for that, and I'm excited, man."
On paper, it's obvious that the Chiefs have what it takes to win another ring. Kelce, Jones and quarterback Patrick Mahomes make up one of the sport's best star trios. Reid and Veach are a premier head coach-GM pairing. There's ample talent and cost-controlled depth to survive elsewhere. Both the present and future are bright, but is 2024 bright enough to check off a historic box?
Wide receiver Justin Watson, echoing the sentiments of Kelce, emphasizes that it's a whole new year. The page is being turned.
"I think it's a Hank Aaron quote I really like," Watson said. "He said, 'Yesterday's home runs don't win today's games.' That's always how you've got to attack the season. This time of year, nobody cares that you won the Super Bowl last year. It doesn't earn you anything except you're getting everybody's best shot. We've just used this time to forget about the Super Bowl. We've got the ring ceremony tomorrow — that'll be the last time we talk about or celebrate last season. Really since we've gotten here, the whole train's moving forward. Nobody's talking about last year, it's about what we want to do this year."
With that in mind, Kelce has a brief message for any doubters.
"You can always bet on the Chiefs, baby," Kelce said.