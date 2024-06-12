Chris Jones on His Very Different Offseasons, Going Back to Training Camp, 20+ Sack Goal
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is in a very different place than he was this time a year ago — physically, mentally, and financially.
Last offseason included a long contract dispute between Jones and the Chiefs, leading to Jones holding out of KC's organized team activities, training camp, and the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. This offseason, Jones and the Chiefs agreed to terms on a long-term deal in March ahead of NFL free agency. With those two very different offseason processes in mind, Jones was asked about his mindset and mental health ahead of the 2024 season as opposed to the unknowns of 2023.
"Well, the mental health aspect of it is, I'm here. Last year, I wasn't. I gotta report to training camp. Last year, I didn't," Jones said with a smile to laughter in the media room. "My mental's like, s***, I gotta stay in the dorm, but last year I didn't, I slept in my bed, so you know, it's a mental challenge. But overall, I'm in a good state of mind. I'm happy to be here, happy to be back on the team with Kansas City, happy to be back with the organization. I think it's a plus for both of us, and I'm excited to be back here, man."
On May 29, Jones quote-tweeted a post from the Chiefs' X/Twitter account featuring a video of Jones working on drills at practice. Jones's addition?
"20+ sacks," Jones tweeted.
On Wednesday, Jones was asked what it will take for him to hit his 20-plus sack goal.
"Everything," Jones said after a long pause. "Everything. God, luck, some unselfish teammates and 'Sack Nation.'"
Jones was then asked if accomplishing that goal in 2024 would mean a lot to him.
"No, it's just tough as hell, but I'mma do it," Jones said.