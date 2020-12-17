Will the Kansas City Chiefs Face Drew Brees or Taysom Hill Against the Saints?

GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Will the Chiefs Face Drew Brees or Taysom Hill Against the Saints?

The New Orleans Saints moved to designate quarterback Drew Brees for return from injury on Wednesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are now preparing for Brees or Taysom Hill to take the field on Sunday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Four days removed from a Week 15 meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, it seems fair to say that neither team knows who will be starting at quarterback for New Orleans. 

According to reports from NewOrleans.Football reporter Nick Underhill and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Saints quarterback Drew Brees was designated to return to practice from injury on Wednesday.

Brees has been on injured reserve since he punctured his lung and fractured many ribs against the San Francisco 49ers on November 15.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed his appreciation of Brees with members of the media before the designation was announced Wednesday. 

“Obviously, him being from Texas and then going to the Chargers, dealing with adversity there and then going on to the Saints and just [to] be consistently at the top of the game year-in and year-out, it is truly special to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and to be able to consistently produce every single year," Mahomes said.

Though Mahomes grew up watching Brees, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's roots to BYU connect him with Saints and former Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill. 

Hill has started since Brees’ injury, surpassing 230 passing yards in three of the four games. He has been sacked 13 times. 

“He’s a good player — strong, a good runner, a good thrower,” Reid said on Wednesday. “He represents well, but unfortunately, he’s on the other team, so we’ve got to get ourselves ready to play against him.”

If Brees appears, Hill could still contribute as a utility player. He’s caught six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Hill has also ran for 395 yards off 73 rushes, with over half the yardage arriving as the Saints' primary quarterback. 

"I have a ton of respect for Taysom and the way he's been able to play and produce,” Mahomes said. “I watched him when I was in college and then now in the NFL, I mean the way he's able to go out there and throw the ball, be a quarterback, but also be one of the best athletes on the field is truly special."

Brees will not be eligible to compete against the Chiefs until he is activated from injured reserve. The Saints have until 3 p.m. Saturday to do so.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Will the Kansas City Chiefs Face Drew Brees or Taysom Hill Against the Saints?

Feb 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Lombardi trophy as team members celebrate on stage during the Champions Rally. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Even Outside of Kansas City, the Chiefs are Everywhere

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Miami Dolphins 33-27

Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Comparing Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes' Season Stats

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Don't Take the Chiefs' Dominance of the AFC West for Granted

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball past Miami Dolphins free safety Brandon Jones (29) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Forget Best Tight End, Travis Kelce is the Best Receiver in the League

Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) drops back to pass as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) pressures during the first quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Take Sole Possession of No. 1 Seed in AFC

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) runs the ball past Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins (86) after intercepting a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1, not pictured) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Tyrann Mathieu Wants the Defense to Finish Stronger

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) attempts a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes, Offense Recover Despite Early Miscues Against Miami