Chiefs Madden 25 Player Ratings: Mahomes, Kelce Lead the Way
While the Kansas City Chiefs are close to getting back on the football field in real life, fans will also be able to play as them when Madden NFL 25 drops later this month. For those eagerly awaiting the annual football classic's release, EA has issued ratings to many players on the back-to-back Super Bowl champs.
Leading the way are Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who are once again members of the famous Madden 99 club. With some of the highest overall ratings in the game, the team's two best players will be nearly unstoppable to play against. Elsewhere, ratings for depth pieces at all positions are official and will serve as debut grades ahead of the first round of adjustments later on.
What stands out from the initial ratings? Let's take a position-by-position look at how the Chiefs stack up, with individual overalls listed below.
All player information is updated as of August 6.
QB: Mahomes gets his due as league's top-rated quarterback
- Patrick Mahomes: 99
- Carson Wentz: 64
- Chris Oladokun: 55
- Ian Book: 53
Mahomes leads the way with the aforementioned 99 overall, also possessing the "Bazooka" Superstar X-Factor trait and plenty of other solid ones. With 99 toughness, 97 throw power, 92 break sack and 87 speed, the two-time MVP winner is essentially a cheat code. Elsewhere, Madden recognizes Wentz as Kansas City's clear-cut backup with Oladokun and Book rounding out the room with 83 speed apiece.
RB: Isiah Pacheco and three depth pieces highlighted
- Isiah Pacheco: 87
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 75
- Keaontay Ingram: 67
- Emani Bailey: 63
With 95 acceleration and 93 speed, as well as 95 carrying, Pacheco will be difficult to slow down in this year's Madden. Edwards-Helaire complements him with 72 catching and 58 pass blocking as the No. 2 back in the rotation. Ingram and Bailey are the only two halfbacks (or fullbacks) featured, leaving players like Deneric Prince, Louis Rees-Zammit and Carson Steele in the dark.
WR: Speed, speed and more speed in Kansas City's wideout room
- Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashee Rice: 81
- Kadarius Toney: 77
- Mecole Hardman: 76
- Xavier Worthy: 75
- Justin Watson: 74
- Justyn Ross, Skyy Moore: 72
- Montrell Washington: 68
- Cornell Powell: 67
There is plenty of speed and athleticism in this year's Madden version of the Kansas City wideout room. Brown (95 speed and agility), Toney (93 agility), Hardman (95 speed) and Worthy (98 speed, 96 acceleration) will take the tops off of opposing defenses. Others like Rice (93 catching, 92 acceleration) and Watson (92 jumping) have redeeming qualities in their own rights.
TE: Kelce and Co. boast ample intrigue
- Travis Kelce: 99
- Noah Gray: 72
- Jared Wiley: 70
- Irv Smith Jr.: 69
- Gerrit Prince: 61
- James Winchester: 31
Like Mahomes, Kelce takes his 99 overall and pairs it with a Superstar X-Factor. In his case, it's the "Double Me" perk for 2024. While the future Hall of Fame tight end may be slowing down a bit (85 speed), he remains a lethal threat. Behind him, Gray's 85 catching, Wiley's 88 jumping and Smith's 86 speed make for an interesting trio. Prince is no longer with the team and Winchester is a long snapper by trade, so EA has a bit of work to do there.
OL: Three 90-plus players top the list
- Creed Humphrey: 92
- Joe Thuney: 91
- Trey Smith: 90
- Jawaan Taylor, Kingsley Suamataia: 73
- Hunter Nourzad, Lucas Niang, Wanya Morris: 66
- C.J. Hanson: 64
- Mike Caliendo: 61
Thanks to the elite interior trio of Humphrey, Thuney and Smith, many believe the Kansas City offensive line is one of the 10 best in the NFL. That very well could be true, even with both tackle spots being less than stellar. It's easy to see Taylor being the biggest riser of this group, as his 78 awareness and 68 run block grades will likely improve over the course of the year. Aside from that, the contrast between Suamataia and Morris is quite interesting as the real-life Chiefs look to decide who will start at left tackle.
DL: Chris Jones shines, plenty of supporting talent in the mix
- Chris Jones: 97
- George Karlaftis: 81
- Mike Danna: 78
- Charles Omenihu: 77
- Derrick Nnadi: 75
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah: 72
- Mike Pennel: 71
- Tershawn Wharton: 70
- Matt Dickerson: 65
- BJ Thompson, Malik Herring, Neil Farrell Jr.: 64
Like Mahomes and Kelce, Jones benefits from a Superstar X-Factor in Madden NFL 25. For the All-Pro defensive tackle, "Momentum Shift" knocks opponents out of the zone. Behind him, the defensive tackle room has valuable run-stoppers like Nnadi (87 play recognition), Pennel (84 tackling and Dickerson (77 pursuit) to rely on.
At defensive end, Karlaftis breaks the 80-overall threshold after a season with double-digit sacks. The well-rounded former first-round pick is complemented by Danna, whose 90 tackling and 83 play recognition give him a high floor. The name of the game for Omenihu (81 power) and Anudike-Uzomah (85 agility) is relying on their athletic tools.
LB: Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal all over 80
- Nick Bolton: 84
- Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal: 81
- Curtis Jacobs: 65
- Cam Jones: 64
- Truman Jones: 63
- Jack Cochrane: 62
- Cole Christiansen: 61
Bolton provides a steady presence here, as evidenced by his ratings for stamina (95), pursuit (95) and tackling (91). Tranquill (93 toughness, 90 acceleration, 85 tackling) and Chenal (93 acceleration, 94 jumping) each bring something different to the table. The latter Jones is a defensive end rather than a traditional linebacker, so that's a note for EA to potentially fix.
CB: Trent McDuffie and some relative unknowns
- Trent McDuffie: 90
- Jaylen Watson: 75
- Joshua Williams: 72
- Kelvin Joseph: 69
- Kamal Hadden: 67
- Keith Taylor: 66
- Nic Jones: 64
- Ekow Boye-Doe: 60
With L'Jarius Sneed no longer in town, it's clear that McDuffie (94 agility, 92 play recognition) is the leader of the cornerback room. The battle between Watson (92 acceleration, 77 zone coverage) and Williams (82 change of direction, 75 press) will be interesting to watch unfold. The surprise here is Boye-Doe, who is viewed much higher by the Kansas City coaching staff than Madden ratings adjusters.
S: A clear top four in the rotation
- Justin Reid: 83
- Bryan Cook: 75
- Chamarri Conner: 74
- Jaden Hicks: 70
- Deon Bush: 66
- Nazeeh Johnson: 65
- Trey Dean III: 63
Similar to McDuffie, Reid is the go-to man at his respective spot in the secondary. Behind him, Cook (90 speed) will look to return to form coming off an injury and the duo of second-year man Conner (94 jumping) and rookie Hicks (87 agility) is intriguing. Two notes here: Johnson is being worked out at corner instead of safety for the Chiefs and Dean is no longer with the team.
Specialist: Harrison Butker underrated, Matt Araiza with something to prove
- Harrison Butker: 83
- Matt Araiza: 71
Coming off a new contract extension with the Chiefs, Butker (96 kick power, 92 kick accuracy) will look to build on a stellar 2023 campaign. Despite making a career-high 94% of his kicks last season, he's slotted in well below 90. Araiza is eager to make the most of his opportunity in Kansas City, but Madden sees a giant disparity between his power (97) and accuracy (72) as a punter.