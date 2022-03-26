Farewell, Cheetah: Tyreek Hill’s Top 5 Plays With the Chiefs

Hill was one of a kind, and his impact won't be forgotten any time soon.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins earlier this week. Different conclusions on the decision and subsequent return are conflicting, but one thing will remain true: Hill made football fun in Kansas City.

Simply put, Hill was a threat to take it to the house any time he touched the ball. He may be the most explosive player in NFL history. Seeing Hill take his game to the next level when Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback was something special. It was a pleasure watching him play football for the Chiefs over the past six seasons.

It was not easy to cut this list down to a list of five, but here we go. Below are my top five plays from Hill’s time in Kansas City.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

5. Punt return touchdown in season-opener against the Chargers

Hill started his career as a punt returner for the Chiefs his rookie season and took two returns back for a touchdown that year. His return role became less and less as he became a more dynamic weapon in the offensive game plan and getting more play as a starting wide receiver. However, in Week 1 of the 2018 season, Hill scored the Chiefs' first touchdown of the year on a 91-yard return that kicked off the Mahomes era of Chiefs football with a bang.

4. Huge first quarter ends with backflip into the end zone

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown scored with a back flip against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Hill had the best single quarter by an individual player in NFL history against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. 203 yards receiving, two touchdowns, and one backflip into the end zone were all sights to see. That was as close to perfection as one could get in a quarter of football.

3. Fourth and 9

Dec 9, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs against Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs were in a battle with rival AFC team, the Baltimore Ravens, back in the early stages of the team's championship-caliber era. Despite being a game in the middle of the season, everyone knew these teams would be in the playoffs and this could be a game that could decide seeding a while later. The Ravens were at a 90% probability of winning the game before this 4th-and-9 play late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs would go on to win the game in overtime and get the No. 1 seed in the AFC at the end of the regular season.

2. Clutch touchdown in Divisional Round vs. Bills

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) misses the tackle during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs needed an incredible effort from Hill to beat the Bills in the 2022 AFC Divisional round. 11 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown was the final stat line. Hill nearly took a punt return the distance in a play that set up the beginning of a wild back-and-forth fourth quarter. Hill played a part in the now infamous final 13 seconds of regulation that led the team to overtime. But it was the touchdown with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter that will be one of the final lasting memories of Hill in a Chiefs uniform. His electricity was on full display and fans got one final peace sign from the Cheetah in this highlight.

1. Jet Chip Wasp

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs after a reception against San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (20) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (41) in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs' offense had been mostly stagnant through three-and-a-half quarters of Super Bowl LIV. It was third and 15 with 7:13 left in the game, with the Chiefs losing to the San Francisco 49ers 20-10. Then, the Chiefs dialed up a play to hit their playmaker on a long pass. It was 'Jet Chip Wasp', a play that will live on forever among Chiefs Kingdom. The play turned the momentum in favor of the Chiefs, and they closed the final seven minutes of the game on a 21-0 run to beat the 49ers by a final score of 31-20. It was the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, and Hill and this play played a huge role in it.

This article probably brought about many emotions. As I was writing this, and watching the accompanying videos to pair with it, I was going through a wide range of emotions. This included sadness, happiness, thankfulness, pridefulness, mindfulness, some disappointment, but most of all gratefulness. It was a treat to watch Hill help transform the Chiefs from a pretty good team that was a playoff contender every year to one that got to four straight AFC Championship games.

Despite Hill moving on to Miami, the Chiefs still have a lot of pieces in place to remain a contender. This trade can set them up for the next window in the Mahomes era. The first window of the Mahomes era of Chiefs football has ended, but now a new one begins. It’s sad to see such great players leave, but knowing there is still a lot of good football ahead in Kansas City is encouraging.

Thanks for the memories, Tyreek.