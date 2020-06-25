How Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank in Fantasy Football?

When it comes to on-field play, the Kansas City Chiefs have been at the top of power rankings, but how do they rank in terms of fantasy football?

Sports Illustrated’s Bill Enright said following a spectacular 2019 offensive season, fantasy owners are eager to draft the Chiefs’ assets.

After witnessing the Chiefs incredible run to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy which included unbelievable offensive performances, fantasy football players started drooling over the possibility of drafting players from Kansas City in 2020. The result is four Chiefs players getting picked in the first three rounds. Among those players, wide receiver Tyreek Hill has the highest Average Draft Position, followed by tight end Travis Kelce, next is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. If fantasy football players want to draft one of those four players, they’ll have to use their early-round draft equity.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has the next highest ADP of the Chiefs and is the highest-ranked quarterback overall. Sports Illustrated’s fantasy expert Ben Heisler said while Mahomes can be enticing, waiting on quarterbacks might be the best option.

Yeah, I'm in the minority of trying to go ahead and save on quarterbacks, I just don't think somebody like Mahomes, even though he's a stud at every level, and you can make the argument of whether or not it's him or Lamar Jackson is that top quarterback off the board. There's just so much inherent value late in fantasy drafts at the quarterback spot that it doesn't make that much of a difference that the last couple of years, I think, have been more statistical outliers. But Mahomes is still going to throw for right around 300 yards per game, still around two, three touchdowns.

With one of the best offenses in the league, it will be hard to pass on Chiefs players in the early rounds.

