How Patrick Mahomes Stays 'Normal' While Being the Face of the NFL
In a new cover story for Sports Illustrated, Greg Bishop examines "the box" that keeps Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes "normal." Much of Bishop and Mahomes's conversation revolves around the idea that the still-ascending quarterback has maintained stability, levelheadedness and balance throughout his meteoric rise to NFL history.
Below, italicized, is an excerpt of Bishop's story focusing on how Mahomes stays grounded and consistent while being the face of the country's biggest sport.
“As I’ve gotten more fame,” [Mahomes] says, “I just stay within that box.”
Life in the box, as he defines it, consists of reporting to Chiefs headquarters before sunrise every morning; spending each day in recovery (body); practice (football); film (improving at football); and bonding with his “brothers” (same). Then, home to his wife, Brittany, his two children and a group of friends that includes some he met long ago in youth baseball. They watch sports. Hang with kiddos. Go to bed early. His circle rarely expands. If anything, it has constricted over time.
Mahomes says the inclination to climb inside that box, not come out, starts with faith and related understandings. Mahomes isn’t some Ryan Holiday book-carrying stoic. But his mindset is grounded in the core principles of stoicism espoused by ancient Greek philosophers. He decided, early on, to only address what he could directly impact, or even partially control. He let everything else go, and when he did, he says this mindset, “Made it to where I can play more free now. I’m not so worried. When I get to these big, big moments, I just focus on things I can control. And [others] will focus on how big the moment actually is.”
Mahomes can sound refreshing this way, a human embodiment of clichés most spew but rarely embody. Above his locker a collection of bobbleheads, baseball cards and family pics spruce up the top shelf. While most cubicle dwellers might elect for similar office decor, there’s a major difference. For Mahomes, half the bobbleheads are … him.
This box that Mahomes describes could sound more confining than comforting. Confining enough, perhaps, to make a real life outside football unattainable. Not so, he says. “It feels more comfortable. I [only] have relationships where [we] trust each other. I can be myself. I don’t have to try to be cool or whatever. I can be goofy. I can just be Patrick Mahomes, or who I believe …
“Patrick Mahomes is.”