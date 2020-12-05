SI.com
Arrowhead Report
How the 2013 NFL Draft Shaped the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs

Mark Van Sickle

The year was 2013. The Kansas City Chiefs were coming off their worst season in franchise history and had the first pick in the NFL Draft. It was the first draft for new head coach Andy Reid in Kansas City. Unfortunately, this just so happened to be one of the worst years to draft a quarterback in modern NFL history.

It was guys like EJ Manuel, Geno Smith, and Matt Barkley who were the “top of the class." Some media members were impressed by Tyler Wilson and Tyler Bray. Others thought Ryan Nassib would be Eli Manning’s eventual replacement in New York. There were even a few who thought Landry Jones would be the successor to Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.

If you didn’t realize by now, none of these guys panned out and the Chiefs made the right choice selecting left tackle Eric Fisher. The big debate was if the Chiefs would take Fisher or Texas A&M tackle Luke Joeckel. The Chiefs made a wise choice selecting Fisher, as Joeckel only made 50 starts and had minimal impact in his short NFL career while Fisher has been a consistent starter for Kansas City.

Fisher took some lumps his rookie season at right tackle but made the switch to left tackle and has turned into a solid player for the Chiefs, becoming a steady force in an offensive line that has had its fair share of turnover and movement among the various cast of characters over the past eight years.

The Chiefs sent their second-round pick in 2013 to San Fransisco for quarterback Alex Smith. Although Smith wasn’t technically a part of this draft, he played a part in shaping the Chiefs into the team they became in 2020. 

Smith helped turn the team from a losing franchise that had hit rock bottom into a playoff contender once again. He would also become the mentor for one of the best young quarterbacks in the game, Patrick Mahomes. Smith took Mahomes under his wing in 2017, which helped push the team to the next level when Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback the next year.

There's another interesting nugget from the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft that has flown under the radar. Current Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell was taken 48th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a dominant player and caused Kansas City heartache on multiple occasions during his time in Pittsburgh. He now brings a veteran presence and playoff experience to a backfield that lost Damien Williams before the season even began.

The third round of the draft is what separates the Chiefs from other teams in 2020. Unfortunately, third-round draft pick Knile Davis is not a part of this squad. However, with the first pick in the third round, the Chiefs passed on a player I was really hoping they would take. He ended up being taken by the Arizona Cardinals at pick No. 69. 

His name is Tyrann Matthieu, and he is currently team captain of a defense that has turned the tide since he arrived in Kansas City in 2019. Despite not taking Matthieu earlier in the third round, things worked out for both Mathieu and Kansas City.

With their first pick in the third round, the Chiefs hit their biggest home run by drafting tight end Travis Kelce. In his time with the Chiefs, Kelce has matured and worked his way into being widely regarded as the best tight end in the NFL. He is on pace to finish his career as a borderline-automatic candidate for the NFL Hall of Fame. 

Kelce needs just 22 receiving yards on Sunday against the Denver Broncos to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on the season. It would extend his NFL all-time record streak to five consecutive seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards for a tight end. Not only has he become the best tight end in the NFL, but he has become one of the best mismatches and receiving threats in the NFL.

Who knew that passing on Tyrann Mathieu in the third round would lead to the Chiefs landing Kelce and Mathieu on the same team in 2020? By making the right pick at No. 1 overall, hitting a home run in the third round with Kelce and later adding Mathieu, Bell and even fourth-round pick Alex Okafor, the Chiefs' Run It Back campaign is inseparable from those members of the class of 2013.

